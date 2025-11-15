Marvel Rivals Version 20251114 Balance Post _Marvel Rivals

Season 5 is here, and the Marvel Rivals universe is more dynamic than ever! With new powers awakening, alliances shifting, and rivalries burning hotter than a Phoenix’s flame, every hero faces a new challenge. Will you rise to the occasion or feel the heat of the nerf hammer? Let’s break down who’s getting powered up and who needs to recalibrate their strategy!

ADJUSTMENTS

VANGUARD

Angela

The Hand of Heven sharpens her edge, bringing even (slightly) greater threat to the battlefield.

– Increase Movement Speed of Assassin’s Charge accelerated dash state from 16m/s to 18m/s.

– Increase Heven’s Retribution (Ultimate Ability) spear Health from 600 to 800.

Captain America

Steve Rogers steps up as the ultimate team player!

– Freedom Charge (Ultimate Ability) New Effect: Allies within its path gain a 30% boost to Ultimate Energy charge efficiency.

Groot

The gentle giant gets tougher!

– Ironwood Wall New Effect: Gain Unstoppable status when within 15m of Awakened Ironwood Walls.

Hulk

The Green Goliath’s protection game goes gamma!

– Gamma Burst New Effect: Each direct hit reduces Indestructible Guard cooldown by 1s.

Magneto

Max amplifies his shielding frequency for both self and allies.

– Separate the cooldowns of Metal Bulwark and Iron Bulwark. Now, activating one won’t send the other on cooldown.

– Reduce Metal Bulwark and Iron Bulwark shield value from 250 to 200.

Peni Parker

SP//dr’s pilot takes teamwork to the next level!

– Allies in Peni’s Cyber-Webs now receive the same Healing Over Time and a Movement Boost effects as her. Movement Boost for allies is 25%, Healing is 15/s. Ally excess healing converts into Bonus Health, up to 25.

The Thing

Ben Grimm doubles down on defense and offense.

– Embattled Leap: Remove Damage Reduction from single leap target, now grants 20% Damage Reduction to all allies within 5m of his landing point. Reduce Damage Reduction to self from 25% to 20%.

– Battle Blitz: Remove Damage Reduction from self. Now applies 20% Vulnerability to all enemies within 5m of his landing point.

– Reduce Stone Haymaker base Damage from 90 to 55 and remove 50 Bonus Health gained during ability activation. New Effects: Deal bonus Damage equal to 8% of enemies’ max Health per hit. Gain Bonus Health equal to damage dealt (up to 100).

DUELIST

Hawkeye

Clint’s precision packs a slightly bigger punch!

– Increase Archer’s Focus maximum Bonus Damage from 75 to 90.

Mister Fantastic

Reed Richards gets even stretchier and tougher.

– Reflexive Rubber can now be used during Inflated state after reaching 100 Elasticity.

– Remove the 350 Bonus Health on entering Inflated state; now gain 350 Maximum Health and a one-time heal of 350, which is removed upon exiting the Inflated state.

Phoenix

Jean Grey’s cosmic fire burns brighter:

– Adjust Cosmic Flames maximum falloff at 30m from 60% to 75%.

Spider-Man

Peter Parker’s web-slinging offense gets a slight lift.

– Reduce Web-Cluster energize time from 2.5s to 2s.

– Increase Amazing Combo Damage from 60 to 70.

Squirrel Girl

Doreen’s nutty offense gets a boost.

– Increase Burst Acorn Damage from 100 to 110.

Storm

Ororo empowers her allies with even greater force.

– Increase Weather Control – Thunder’s Damage Boost to allies from 10% to 12%.

– Increase Goddess Boost – Thunder’s Damage Boost to allies from 12% to 15%.

The Punisher

Frank Castle loses his Team-Up Anchor bonus, but gains raw power.

– Increase base health from 275 to 300.

– Adjust Adjudication maximum falloff at 40m from 70% to 85%.

– Increase pellets fired per Deliverance round from 14 to 16.

Wolverine

Logan’s claws get deadlier, especially against Vanguards.

– Increase Savage Claw’s Percentage Damage for each point of Rage from 0.045% to 0.057%.

– Increase Vicious Rampage’s Percentage Damage for each point of Rage from 0.045% to 0.057%.

– Reduce Feral Leap cooldown from 15s to 12s.

STRATEGIST

Adam Warlock

Adam’s cosmic control and ultimate impact are enhanced.

– Increase soul flight speed from 6m/s to 12m/s.

– Reduce Karmic Revival (Ultimate Ability) Energy cost from 4700 to 4500 and increase ally detection radius from 30m to 35m.

Cloak & Dagger

The dynamic duo’s durability increases.

– Increase base health from 250 to 275.

Invisible Woman

Susan Storm’s power and survivability are up.

– Increase Orb Projection hit damage from 25 to 30; projectile maximum range from 30m to 35m, and projectile speed from 120m/s to 150m/s.

– Increase Force Physics length from 30m to 35m.

– Guardian Shield New Effect: If no Guardian Shield is present, pressing the recall key now deploys a shield in front of Invisible Woman.

Loki

The Trickster God gets trickier and tougher.

– Increase base health from 250 to 275.

– Adjust Mystical Missile’s damage falloff at 3m from 50% to 80%. New Effect: Now heals directly hit allies for an extra 10 Health.

Rocket Raccoon

Rocket’s support and firepower are slightly tuned up.

– Reduce B.R.B. cooldown from 45s to 40s.

– Increase Repair Mode maximum count from 5 to 7 and projectile speed from 60m/s to 80m/s.

– Increase Bombard Mode Projectile Speed from 150m/s to 180m/s.

TEAM-UP ABILITIES

NEW

Blade of Khonshu (Moon Knight – Blade)

Moonlit vengeance meets vampiric fury! This team-up is slashing through the night with even sharper synergy.

– As the Team-Up Anchor, Moon Knight gains a 5% boost in damage output.

– Blade gains the Eclipse Edge ability through his Team-Up with Moon Knight.

Explosive Entanglement (Gambit – Magneto)

Deal the cards, bend the metal. This partnership is stacking the deck in Gambit’s favor!

– As the Team-Up Anchor, Gambit gains a 5% increase in healing effects.

– Magneto receives the Royal Blade ability through his team-up with Gambit.

Sword of Duality (Cloak & Dagger – Hawkeye)

Light, shadow, and a little sharpshooting. They are ready to strike from every angle!

– Hawkeye unlocks the new Moonlit Slash ability through his Team-Up with Cloak & Dagger.

ADJUSTED OR REMOVED

Chilling Assault (Luna Snow- Hawkeye/Iron Fist)

Hawkeye’s getting iced out!

– Hawkeye loses the Ice Arrow ability previously gained from his Team-Up with Luna Snow.

Lunar Force (Cloak & Dagger – Moon Knight/Blade)

The light’s gone out on this Team-Up.

– Lunar Force Team-Up has been removed.

Mental Projection (Emma Frost – Psylocke/Magneto)

Magneto’s telepathic edge gets dulled.

– Magneto loses the Magnetic Resonance ability previously gained from his Team-Up with Emma Frost.

Operation: Microchip (The Punisher – Black Widow)

This covert op has been called off.

– Operation: Microchip is being removed from play.

– The Punisher loses the Team-Up Anchor bonus.

Primal Flame (Phoenix – Wolverine/Black Widow)

Natasha’s packing a bit more firepower!

– Black Widow gains the new Phoenix Sniper ability through her Team-Up with Phoenix.

The Marvel Rivals universe is ever-evolving, and we have plenty more surprises in store for Season 5 and updates on the horizon. Stay tuned to our official announcements for more!

