Music From Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter-Led Waiting for Godot Revival Released November 14

By / November 15, 2025
Broadway News

Music From Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter-Led Waiting for Godot Revival Released November 14

The 13-track album features original music composed and produced by Ben and Max Ringham.


Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in Waiting For Godot
Andy Henderson

Music From Waiting for Godot, featuring original music composed and produced by Drama Desk-winning brothers Ben and Max Ringham, is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

The 13-track album from Wellfield Records features instrumental music from and inspired by Tony-winning director/producer Jamie Lloyd’s revival of the Samuel Beckett classic. 

The lead single from the album, “Will Night Never Come,” a reference to a line in Waiting for Godot spoken by the character of Vladimir, is streaming now. Additional information is available by clicking here.

READ: 7 Straight Plays That Got Original Cast Recordings

In a statement the Ringham Brothers said, “The inspiration for this music came from having the privilege of sitting in on the entire rehearsal period and witnessing the actors discover the piece. Each song title reflects a specific moment during our rehearsals when the musical idea was conceived. As always, Jamie’s input was crucial in shaping the sound. We sought music that would immerse the audience in the world they were about to enter.”

The limited engagement—starring Keanu Reeves as Estragon and Alex Winter as Vladimir—continues through January 4, 2026, at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre. In addition to reuniting Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure stars Reeves and Winter, the cast also includes Michael Patrick Thornton as Lucky, Brandon J. Dirden as Pozzo, and Zaynn Arora and Eric Williams as A Boy. Understudies Jesse Aaronson and Franklin Bongjio round out the company. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Liz Fraser.

Read reviews for the current revival by clicking here. 

The production marks film star Reeves’ (Matrix franchise, Speed, Point Break) Broadway debut. Winter previously
appeared on Broadway as a child, playing John Darling in the 1979 Sandy
Duncan-led Peter Pan.

Premiering in 1953, Waiting for Godot centers on two men
waiting for the titular Godot, engaging in a number of discussions in
the meantime. The work has become a theatrical classic. On Broadway
alone, this staging is the play’s fifth.

The revival features set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour,
lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, and
hair and makeup design by Cheryl Thomas. The production stage manager is
Johnny Milani, and Veronica Lee is the stage manager. The associate
creative team includes associate director Conner Wilson; associate
scenic designers Grace Laubacher, Lily Tomasic, and Wilson Chin;
co-associate costume designers Ricky Lurie and Jess Gersz; associate
lighting designer Jessica Creager; and associate sound designer
Christopher Cronin.

The Jamie Lloyd Company, ATG Productions, Bad Robot Live, and Gavin
Kalin Productions are producing. 101 Productions, Ltd’s Chris Morey is
general manager.

Click here for ticket information.

0
of

Photos: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in Waiting For Godot

Waiting for Godot Broadway Production Photos 2025 Keaunu Reeves and Alex Winter HR

Photos: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in Waiting For Godot

21 PHOTOS

Waiting for Godot Broadway Production Photos 2025 Keaunu Reeves and Alex Winter HR

Alex Winter and Keaunu Reeves in Waiting for Godot

Andy Henderson

Waiting for Godot Broadway Production Photos 2025 Keaunu Reeves and Alex Winter HR

Alex Winter and Keaunu Reeves in Waiting for Godot

Andy Henderson

Waiting for Godot Broadway Production Photos 2025 Keaunu Reeves and Alex Winter HR

Keaunu Reeves and Alex Winter in Waiting for Godot

Andy Henderson

Waiting for Godot Broadway Production Photos 2025 Alex Winter, Michael Patrick Thornton, Brandon J. Dirden, and Keanu Reeves HR

Alex Winter, Michael Patrick Thornton, Brandon J. Dirden, and Keanu Reeves in Waiting for Godot

Andy Henderson

Waiting for Godot Broadway Production Photos 2025 Alex Winter, Michael Patrick Thornton, Brandon J. Dirden, and Keanu Reeves HR

Alex Winter, Michael Patrick Thornton, Brandon J. Dirden, and Keanu Reeves in Waiting for Godot

Andy Henderson

Waiting for Godot Broadway Production Photos 2025 Alex Winter, Eric Williams, and ﻿Keaunu Reeves HR

Alex Winter, Eric Williams, and Keaunu Reeves in Waiting for Godot

Andy Henderson

Waiting for Godot Broadway Production Photos 2025 Keaunu Reeves HR

Keaunu Reeves in Waiting for Godot

Andy Henderson

Waiting for Godot Broadway Production Photos 2025 Keaunu Reeves and Alex Winter HR

Alex Winter and Keaunu Reeves in Waiting for Godot

Andy Henderson

Waiting for Godot Broadway Production Photos 2025 Brandon J. Dirden HR

Brandon J. Dirden in Waiting for Godot

Andy Henderson

Waiting for Godot Broadway Production Photos 2025 Alex Winter and Eric Williams HR

Alex Winter and Eric Williams in Waiting for Godot

Andy Henderson

Waiting for Godot Broadway Production Photos 2025 Michael Patrick Thornton HR

Michael Patrick Thornton in Waiting for Godot

Andy Henderson

Waiting for Godot Broadway Production Photos 2025 Keaunu Reeves and Alex Winter HR

Alex Winter and Keaunu Reeves in Waiting for Godot

Andy Henderson

Waiting for Godot Broadway Production Photos 2025 Michael Patrick Thornton HR

Michael Patrick Thornton in Waiting for Godot

Andy Henderson

Waiting for Godot Broadway Production Photos 2025 Alex Winter HR

Alex Winter in Waiting for Godot

Andy Henderson

Waiting for Godot Broadway Production Photos 2025 Alex Winter, Brandon J. Dirden, and ﻿Keaunu Reeves HR

Alex Winter, Brandon J. Dirden, and Keaunu Reeves in Waiting for Godot

Andy Henderson

Waiting for Godot Broadway Production Photos 2025 Alex Winter HR

Alex Winter in Waiting for Godot

Andy Henderson

Waiting for Godot Broadway Production Photos 2025 Brandon J. Dirden HR

Brandon J. Dirden in Waiting for Godot

Andy Henderson

Waiting for Godot Broadway Production Photos 2025 Eric Williams and Alex Winter HR

Eric Williams and Alex Winter in Waiting for Godot

Andy Henderson

Waiting for Godot Broadway Production Photos 2025 Zaynn Arora and Alex Winter HR

Zaynn Arora and Alex Winter in Waiting for Godot

Andy Henderson

Waiting for Godot Broadway Production Photos 2025 Keaunu Reeves HR

Keaunu Reeves in Waiting for Godot

Andy Henderson

Waiting for Godot Broadway Production Photos 2025 Keaunu Reeves and Alex Winter HR

Alex Winter and Keaunu Reeves in Waiting for Godot

Andy Henderson

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top