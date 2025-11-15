The 13-track album features original music composed and produced by Ben and Max Ringham.

Music From Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter-Led Waiting for Godot Revival Released November 14

Music From Waiting for Godot, featuring original music composed and produced by Drama Desk-winning brothers Ben and Max Ringham, is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

The 13-track album from Wellfield Records features instrumental music from and inspired by Tony-winning director/producer Jamie Lloyd’s revival of the Samuel Beckett classic.

The lead single from the album, “Will Night Never Come,” a reference to a line in Waiting for Godot spoken by the character of Vladimir, is streaming now. Additional information is available by clicking here.

READ: 7 Straight Plays That Got Original Cast Recordings

In a statement the Ringham Brothers said, “The inspiration for this music came from having the privilege of sitting in on the entire rehearsal period and witnessing the actors discover the piece. Each song title reflects a specific moment during our rehearsals when the musical idea was conceived. As always, Jamie’s input was crucial in shaping the sound. We sought music that would immerse the audience in the world they were about to enter.”

The limited engagement—starring Keanu Reeves as Estragon and Alex Winter as Vladimir—continues through January 4, 2026, at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre. In addition to reuniting Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure stars Reeves and Winter, the cast also includes Michael Patrick Thornton as Lucky, Brandon J. Dirden as Pozzo, and Zaynn Arora and Eric Williams as A Boy. Understudies Jesse Aaronson and Franklin Bongjio round out the company. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Liz Fraser.

Read reviews for the current revival by clicking here.

The production marks film star Reeves’ (Matrix franchise, Speed, Point Break) Broadway debut. Winter previously

appeared on Broadway as a child, playing John Darling in the 1979 Sandy

Duncan-led Peter Pan.

Premiering in 1953, Waiting for Godot centers on two men

waiting for the titular Godot, engaging in a number of discussions in

the meantime. The work has become a theatrical classic. On Broadway

alone, this staging is the play’s fifth.

The revival features set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour,

lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, and

hair and makeup design by Cheryl Thomas. The production stage manager is

Johnny Milani, and Veronica Lee is the stage manager. The associate

creative team includes associate director Conner Wilson; associate

scenic designers Grace Laubacher, Lily Tomasic, and Wilson Chin;

co-associate costume designers Ricky Lurie and Jess Gersz; associate

lighting designer Jessica Creager; and associate sound designer

Christopher Cronin.

The Jamie Lloyd Company, ATG Productions, Bad Robot Live, and Gavin

Kalin Productions are producing. 101 Productions, Ltd’s Chris Morey is

general manager.

Click here for ticket information.