Masters 2026: Is it time to quit Jordan Spieth? | Golf News and Tour Information

We understand why that hope persists. Perhaps no professional possesses the magnetism that Spieth does, mostly because we see ourselves in him. The visible torment over makeable putts and his talent for finding terrain that announcers didn’t know was on property. That he routinely extricates himself from these self-inflicted disasters is entertaining while provides solace to the rest of us wrestling our own course demons. He’s also everything we desire in our golfers. Charming, certainly, while projecting genuineness in an age of corporate polish and displaying zero ability to mask emotion. With Spieth, the private becomes public, his mental warfare on full display. Through his transparent reactions—shoulders sagging after an errant tee ball, eyes betraying the silent grief of a squandered chance, tone escalating in justified frustration at Michael Greller—we don’t simply see his struggles. His journey becomes ours.