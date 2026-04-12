Masters 2026: Is it time to quit Jordan Spieth? | Golf News and Tour Information

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Jordan Spieth’s second at the second emerged from the shrubbery, and soon after so did Spieth himself, a visual that’s become suffocating in its familiarity. It was a shot that carried no weight, played early on a Saturday, hours before the leaders in the 2026 Masters had stirred. And the only reason it’s worth relaying is because it happened at Augusta National, the one place where he’s supposed to matter.
Which raises the question: If Jordan Spieth can’t get right here, will he ever be right again?
This Masters marks 10 years since Spieth learned the hard way that these grounds have the capacity for exquisite cruelty. The experience would have left scars on its own, carved deeper by what happened the year before—four transcendent rounds at Augusta that whispered where this kid could go—not to mention everything that hasn’t happened since. Yes, he won the Open in 2017 and contended at several Masters since 2016, but mostly Spieth and his vast fan base have existed in the space between acceptance and belief, waiting for deliverance that refuses to come.
The thing is, Spieth has actually been fairly good this season—a couple of T-11s, a T-12, 33rd in strokes gained. But greatness does not cling to hope in T-11s. That’s the kind of hope that haunts rather than sustains, tethered to nothing yet incapable of release.
We understand why that hope persists. Perhaps no professional possesses the magnetism that Spieth does, mostly because we see ourselves in him. The visible torment over makeable putts and his talent for finding terrain that announcers didn’t know was on property. That he routinely extricates himself from these self-inflicted disasters is entertaining while provides solace to the rest of us wrestling our own course demons. He’s also everything we desire in our golfers. Charming, certainly, while projecting genuineness in an age of corporate polish and displaying zero ability to mask emotion. With Spieth, the private becomes public, his mental warfare on full display. Through his transparent reactions—shoulders sagging after an errant tee ball, eyes betraying the silent grief of a squandered chance, tone escalating in justified frustration at Michael Greller—we don’t simply see his struggles. His journey becomes ours.
But sports are a meritocracy, and at the core of the Spieth pull is the belief he can be what we witnessed before. Perhaps not week-to-week; professional golf has become too dominated by power for that. But here at Augusta National, and at the Open on seaside layouts, the last strongholds where imagination and craft still rule and where the line separating caution from audacity is drawn only by outcome. Here, his escapes and vision are validated. Here, the disorder bends to structure.
That is the romanticism, at least. This is the reality. He’s won twice since 2017, the last coming in 2022. The 2026 Masters marks his 17th major appearance since contending at the 2021 Open. In those starts, he has been a factor precisely zero times. Wikipedia shows a T-4 at the 2023 Masters; he started the final round 10 shots back and finished seven behind Jon Rahm. On Saturday he teed off 13 strokes behind Rory McIlroy, outside the top 30. He is a formidable force, at the moment, in our minds alone.
That is hard to hear, especially given what Spieth means to this tournament. The bond between patrons and players and course is what makes the Masters singular, and Spieth and Augusta National have forged a romance that refuses to die. As long as April in Georgia matters, Spieth will too. Had fate been marginally kinder, Spieth would have multiple Masters instead of bearing the weight of everything that didn’t follow. He remains one of golf’s most compelling figures, and because the Open returns to Royal Birkdale this summer, site of his last major win, it’s easy to wonder if Spieth can recover what was lost.
That is the problem with art. It outlives the artist. Perhaps it’s time to honor what it was, rather than mourn what won’t return.