Matthew McConaughey Says Wet Dream Led Him to Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey opened up about how a “wet dream” led to him finding love with wife Camila Alves.

The actor, 56, wrote about yearning for a relationship with the right woman in his mid-30s via his “Lyrics of Living” newsletter sent on Friday, November 21.

“I had met, spent time with, and seriously dated some wonderful women in my life, many of whom I am still friends with today, but ultimately they were all stops, no stays,” McConaughey wrote. “In my mid-30s, I was looking for a lifetime lover, a best friend, and a mother-to-be. I was looking for more, I was looking for the one, I was looking for her.”

He added, “Then I had a wet dream.”

The Dallas Buyers Club star went on to describe the vision, which involved McConaughey imagining an older version of himself sitting peacefully in a rocking chair on the front porch of his country home. In the dream, McConaughey wrote there were 22 vehicles, 22 women and 88 children.

“Each woman was serene and satisfied. Every child was smiling, laughing, and healthy. We all knew one another very well,” McConaughey recalled.

McConaughey explained that he never married any of the women in the dream, but he fathered the 88 children — one for each year of his life — and they were there to celebrate his 88th birthday.

“Each mother and I shared an idyllic memory, the children roosted upon my lap. We hugged, we kissed, we laughed and joked, we cried tears of happiness. They all gathered around me on the porch for a family photograph, and we looked toward a large-format box camera on a tripod at the top of the driveway. Three! Two! One!” he wrote, before adding, “Then I came.”

The Magic Mike star explained the fantasy confirmed that he was “OK” and served as a reminder that an essential goal he wanted in life was to become a father. McConaughey also wrote that the “beautiful dream” helped him realize that it would turn out fine if he never got married or met the right person.

“The red light vision of being a lifelong bachelor had come to me in a greenlight wet dream. It was a spiritual sign, a message to surrender, to quit trying so intentionally to find the perfect woman for me, and, rather, concede to the natural selection process of finding her, her finding me, or not,” he wrote. “So I quit looking for her.”

According to McConaughey, it wasn’t until he stopped searching for The One that he met his wife.

“Then she came. Three months later, I met Camila. Twenty years later she’s still the only woman I’ve ever wanted to take on a date, sleep with, or wake up next to,” McConaughey concluded.

McConaughey and Alves, 42, began dating in 2006 and tied the knot in June 2012. The couple share three children. They welcomed son Levi in July 2008, and daughter Vida followed in January 2010. Their third child, son Livingston, was born in December 2012.

Alves has also emphasized the importance of McConaughey in her life, telling ET in 2017, “I like to keep my priorities straight every day. My priorities are my family, my kids, my husband and my home. And the list goes down from there.”

Earlier this month, she also gushed over her husband in a tribute post to the Dazed and Confused star for his birthday.

“Yeap… 🙈😂 you are Alright…Alright…Alright… Happy Birthday babe! ❤️” she wrote via Instagram alongside a shirtless photo of McConaughey. “Hoo today we will celebrate YOU! But we truly ALWAYS do because you are the light of our lives!! Thank you for being YOU!!”