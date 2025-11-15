McDonald’s Just Quietly Dropped a Brand-New Meal

McDonald’s rolls out new menu items so frequently, it feels like there’s always something fresh waiting in the drive-thru. Even if you have a tried-and-true order, it’s hard not to waver when you catch a glimpse of the latest additions—like the Buffalo Ranch Snack Wrap or Chips Ahoy Frappé—on the menu.

With so many new releases, it’s easy for even the biggest ones to arrive without an announcement. But McDonald’s fans are quick to catch on, and the latest surprise meal is already drawing plenty of attention.

McDonald’s Launches New ‘Zootopia 2’ Happy Meal

The newest meal drawing fans to the drive-thru is one of McDonald’s classics: the Happy Meal. And this time, it’s celebrating the premiere of “Zootopia 2.” The exciting Disney sequel with its cast of animal heroes is coming to a screen (and a chicken nugget-filled box) near you.

McDonald’s has had a pretty full year of fun, movie-inspired collaborations. There was the Pokémon Dragon Discovery Happy Meal, which came with collectible trading cards. Then came “A Minecraft Movie,” which featured block- and pixel-themed versions of McDonald’s favorites, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Hello Kitty and Friends collab, complete with 12 original themed collectibles.

McDonald’s



Now, the “Zootopia 2” Happy Meal joins the silver screen lineup with eight unique toys featuring the film’s main characters, including the sly fox, Nick Wilde, and the determined rabbit cop, Judy Hopps. Each of the two heroes appears in two different designs, alongside Gary De’Snake, Nibbles, Flash, and Pawbert Lynxley to complete the set. And here’s the best part: every toy rolls, thanks to a set of wheels on the bottom.

The new toys are already capturing hearts—including plenty of adults. Some fans are calling it “the coolest Happy Meal ever,” and others are already on a mission to collect every single one.

“Getting Happy Meals every day from now on,” one fan shared. “You can never have too many Judy’s!” declared another.

Of course, the Happy Meal still comes with your classic picks: hamburger or nuggets, fries, apple slices, and your choice of drink. But this time around, the food might just be the bonus.

While the movie doesn’t hit theaters until Nov. 26, the “Zootopia 2” Happy Meals are already on menus for a limited time. If you’re hoping to collect all eight toys, you’ll want to hit the drive-thru soon. At McDonald’s, you never know how long these special releases will stick around—or what exciting new drop might replace them next.