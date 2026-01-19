Mertens vs. Lanlana Tararudee Prediction, Odds to Win Australian Open

Data Skrive
On Sunday, Lanlana Tararudee (No. 131 in the world) faces Elise Mertens (No. 21) in the Round of 128 at the Australian Open.
Mertens is favored over Tararudee for this match, with -350 odds against the underdog’s +260 in the Round of 128.
This match, and the rest of the Australian Open will be broadcast on ESPN+268, check it out there from January 12-31.
Elise Mertens vs. Lanlana Tararudee matchup info
- Tournament: Australian Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, January 18
- TV Channel: ESPN+268
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Court Surface: Hard
Mertens vs. Tararudee Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Mertens has a 77.8% to win.
Mertens vs. Tararudee Betting Odds
- Mertens’ odds to win match: -350
- Tararudee’s odds to win match: +260
- Mertens’ odds to win tournament: +1800
- Tararudee’s odds to win tournament: +20000
Mertens vs. Tararudee matchup performance & stats
- Mertens has won one tournament over the past 12 months on hard courts, with a record of 17-12 on that surface.
- Mertens has won 36.7% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 73.9% of her service games.
- On hard courts over the past year, Mertens has converted 105 of 248 break points (42.3%).
- In her last tournament (the Kinoshita Group Japan Open), Mertens lost to Tereza Valentova 4-6, 1-6 on October 16, in the Round of 16.
- Tararudee has failed to win a title on hard courts over the past year, posting a 10-6 match record on that surface.
- Tararudee has a 69.4% winning percentage in service games on hard courts, and a 41.3% winning percentage in return games.
- Tararudee has won 49.6% of break points on hard courts (69 out of 139) which ranks 106th.
- In her last tournament (the AO Asia-Pacific Wildcard Playoff Women Singles 2025) on November 27, Tararudee matched up with En-Shuo Liang in the semifinals and was eliminated 7-6, 1-6, 3-6.
