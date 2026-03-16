Metro Atlanta and north Georgia school districts announce changes to schedule ahead of severe storms

District leaders said the changes are aimed at keeping students, staff and families safe during potentially hazardous conditions.

ATLANTA — Several Georgia school districts are adjusting schedules Monday as a storm system expected to bring severe weather moves into the region and our area. District leaders said the changes are aimed at keeping students, staff and families safe during potentially hazardous conditions.

Atlanta Public Schools

Atlanta Public Schools said district leaders are closely monitoring the potential for severe thunderstorms expected to move through the metro Atlanta area Monday morning, which could impact travel during the morning commute.

School officials said they are continuing to track weather conditions and will provide updates if schedule changes become necessary. District leaders thanked families for their patience as they prioritize the safety of students, staff and the broader school community.

Bartow County Schools

Bartow County School System will also operate on a two-hour delay Monday due to the potential for severe weather during the morning hours.

School leaders said the delayed start will help ensure road conditions are safe for travel for students, staff and bus drivers.

Carroll County Schools

Carroll County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Monday, March 16, due to the possibility of severe weather and hazardous road conditions expected overnight into the morning, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service.

Elementary schools will begin at 9:30 a.m., while middle and high schools will start at 10:30 a.m. Bus routes will run two hours later than normal, and employees are asked to report two hours after their usual start time.

District officials said they will continue monitoring weather conditions and will make adjustments if necessary. Families who believe travel conditions in their area are unsafe are encouraged to take precautions, and students who miss school will be allowed to make up their work.

Coweta County Schools

Coweta County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Monday, March 16, due to the threat of severe weather expected to move through the area during the early morning hours. District officials said storms ahead of a cold front could bring heavy rain, strong winds and the potential for tornado watches.

Under the delayed schedule, elementary schools will begin at 10 a.m., middle schools at 10:15 a.m. and high schools at 10:30 a.m. High school students should report directly to their second-block classes upon arrival. Bus pickup times will run approximately two hours later than normal, and employees are asked to report two hours after their usual start time.

District leaders said they will continue working with local and state officials to monitor weather conditions and will notify families if additional changes are needed.

Henry County Schools

Henry County Schools will also delay all schools and district operations by two hours Monday due to the threat of severe weather, including high winds and the potential for tornadoes.

Under the delayed schedule, elementary schools will begin at 9:35 a.m., high schools at 10:15 a.m. and middle schools at 11 a.m. Bus routes will also run two hours later than normal, though dismissal times will remain unchanged.

District officials said staff members should report two hours later than usual if conditions are safe to travel. Families experiencing hazardous conditions are encouraged to communicate with their school if students are late or absent.

Heard County Schools

Due to the forecast of inclement weather between 5am-7am tomorrow morning, all Heard County Schools will operate on a two-hour delayed start on Monday, March 16.

Meriwether County Schools

Meriwether County Schools announced all schools will transition to remote learning on Monday, March 16.

District officials said uncertainty about the arrival time of the approaching storm front, along with the potential for power outages and dangerous road conditions caused by downed trees or power lines, prompted the decision.

Teachers may send information to students regarding assignments during the remote learning day. School leaders said they will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates if necessary.

Newton County Schools

Newton County Schools announced a two-hour delayed start Monday as a precaution due to the threat of severe weather.

District officials said forecasts indicate the possibility of strong thunderstorms, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes during the early morning hours, which could impact travel during normal bus routes and arrival times.

Leaders said the decision was made with the safety of transportation staff, students and school employees in mind. Officials also noted that delayed starts are not automatic during storms but were deemed necessary in this case because of the timing and potential severity of the weather.

Gordon County Schools

Gordon County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Monday due to the possibility of severe weather during the morning hours.

District officials said the delay is intended to help ensure safe travel conditions for bus drivers, students, faculty and families as weather conditions can change quickly.

Pickens County School District

Pickens County School District also announced a two-hour delay for all schools and the district office Monday because of the timing of the anticipated severe weather.

Under the adjusted schedule, elementary schools will begin at 9:30 a.m., while middle and high schools will start at 10:30 a.m. Bus routes will run two hours later than their normal times.

District leaders said they are continuing to monitor conditions and will notify families if any additional schedule changes become necessary.

Union County Schools

Union County Schools will operate on a 2 hour delay on Monday, March 16th, 2026 due to a forecasted line of severe thunderstorms expected to move through our area between 5:30 AM and 7:30 AM during our normal bus and car rider times.

The delay will allow the storms to pass and provide daylight for safer travel conditions for our buses, student drivers, and families bringing students to school.