Martha Stewart’s Lavish Life Is Jaw-Dropping

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Before there were tradwives promoting the joys of homemaking on Instagram, there was Martha Stewart. Telling “Skinny Confidential” hosts Lauryn and Michael Bosstick in February 2026 that she was “the original tradwife,” Stewart rose to unprecedented success by being, in her own words, “one of the pioneers in the subject of living.” But unlike modern tradwives, who typically advocate for women serving their husbands in lieu of earning an income, Stewart took her domestic business public. Not quite the docile supporting character in some man’s life, the cookbook author and catering mogul was the first female self-made billionaire in the U.S. And though she’s never strayed from her domestic goddess roots, she does enjoy the fruits of all that labor. Aside from a killer real estate portfolio and luxury travel habits, she particularly loves adding to her high-end sartorial collection, telling Harper’s Bazaar in 2013 that her “go-to pieces are from Lanvin, Hermès, Céline, and Loro Piana.”

Stewart launched her own catering business in 1976, which turned into a publishing deal for the cookbook “Entertaining” within six years. Her brand soon evolved to include everything from TV shows to restaurants. “I think I helped so many other women believe in their own ideas and their own business plans and their own paths to glory,” she shared with People in 2020.

Today, Stewart is said to be worth about $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, having lost her billionaire status when stocks in her company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, dropped in 2002. However, her persistence in business, even after a brief stint in prison for insider trading in 2004, has ensured that she’s remained a success even with the volatility of the stock market. You thought Taylor Swift lives a lavish life? Here’s a glimpse into Martha’s world.