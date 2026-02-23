Mike Goldberg Explains How Brock Lesnar Transformed the UFC

When the UFC signed Brock Lesnar, it did more than add a notable heavyweight to its roster. Former UFC commentator Mike Goldberg said that Lesnar’s arrival marked a major shift for the promotion.

Lesnar, a former NCAA Division 1 National wrestling champion, signed with WWE shortly after his collegiate wrestling career. He quicky became a major star and built a massive following.

Years after his WWE departure, Lesnar decided to give a MMA try. He surrounded himself with training partners to ease his transition. Lesnar made his UFC debut in 2008, and by the end of the year, captured the heavyweight champion.

Goldberg, who called all of Lesnar’s UFC bouts, explained the magnitude of him signing with the UFC. He said the promotion was able to broaden its audience through his WWE fame, which help the promotion reach new heights.

“There was many reasons why [Lesnar] was brought in, but [his WWE popularity] was one of the major reasons that the UFC went and signed Brock Lesnar, was to broaden the audience,” Goldberg told The Game Plan. “It was a big turning point, it was a huge moment for the [UFC]. And I do remember that Brock Lesnar is the largest human being in great shape that I ever met in my life.”

The former heavyweight champion became a reliable pay-per-view draw, and his events usually generated one million buys.

Mike Goldberg Reflects on Brock Lesnar’s UFC Debut Against Frank Mir

Brock Lesnar did not receive favorable treatment. He faced former heavyweight champion Frank Mir at UFC 81.

The former WWE champion proved he could compete with a top heavyweight despite only holding only a 1-0 record. Mir submitted him in the 1st round.

During his appearance on The Game Plan, Goldberg recalled several WWE stars attended supporting the event to support Lesnar. Despite the loss, Goldberg said fans quickly recognized Lesnar’s wrestling ability.

“I remember there were the superstars of WWE and the wrestling world, all in attendance that night that Brock fought in the octagon for the first time,” Goldberg said. “People forget, Brock Lesnar was 106-5 as a collegiate heavyweight wrestler at the University of Minnesota. So, he was legit.”

Goldberg emphasized that the signing represented a pivotal moment for the UFC.

“I remember what a major move that was for the UFC. How that did broaden the perspective not only for the wrestling fans and not only just Brock in the octagon, but then you’re seeing The Undertaker and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.”

Lesnar Once Compared UFC and WWE’s Business Models

Lesnar once compared the respective business models of the UFC and WWE, noting strong similarities.

Although the UFC promotes legitimate combat sports, while WWE promotes scripted entertainment, both organizations sell fights. Speaking to ESPN in 2015, the former heavyweight champion said the key difference lies in competition.

However, Lesnar added that Vince McMahon was more effective as a promoter that Dana White, after the White called pro wrestling fake.

“[White] is trying to sell pay-per-views. He’s trying to sell money fights. It’s the same [as WWE]. [UFC] is non-rehearsed, absolutely,” he said. “The business model is the same. It’s identical, and I think Vince McMahon is better at it than Dana, and that might rub Dana the wrong way.”