Governor Lamont Urges Connecticut Residents To Prepare for Blizzard Conditions Sunday Night and Monday Morning

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today is urging Connecticut residents to prepare for the potential of blizzard conditions impacting the state starting on the night of Sunday, February 22, 2026, and continuing into the morning and throughout the day on Monday, February 23, 2026.

Various weather models right now are forecasting that the southern half of Connecticut may receive anywhere from between 16 to 22 inches of snow, while the northern half of the state may receive between 10 to 16 inches. Some models are predicting higher accumulations. Of particular concern with this approaching storm are the very strong wind gusts that are expected to impact the entire state, with gusts exceeding 50 miles per hour at times. Moderate coastal flooding is also expected at times of high tide.

The National Weather Service defines a blizzard as a storm containing heavy or blowing snow with winds in excess of 35 miles per hour for at least three hours and visibilities frequently less than a quarter mile.

As of this afternoon, Winter Storm Watches have been issued for northern Connecticut, Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for southern Connecticut, and Blizzard Warnings have been issued along the coast, starting at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday and lasting until 6:00 p.m. on Monday.

“The forecast changed very quickly over the last 24 hours, and now it appears that we have a significant storm heading in our direction that is likely to bring blizzard conditions,” Governor Lamont said. “In addition to high rates of snowfall, the particular concern with this storm are the very strong wind gusts, which will make travel extremely dangerous and will cause visibility to be very low. I am urging everyone to plan ahead and stay off the roads on Sunday night and through at least Monday morning. We are monitoring the forecast as it evolves, and I advise everyone to stay alert for updates throughout the weekend.”

Connecticut Emergency Operations Center to become partially activated Sunday afternoon

In preparation for the storm, Governor Lamont is ordering an in-person, partial activation of the Connecticut Emergency Operations Center (EOC) beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday to monitor conditions and quickly respond to any needs that arise.

Located in Hartford, the EOC is the state’s central emergency management hub, where state leaders, agencies, and partners coordinate information, resources, and strategies to manage emergency situations. Additionally, the state’s five regional emergency management offices will also become partially activated on Sunday in locations across the state.

Under the state’s emergency management plan, a partial activation means that EOC partners from several of the primary state agencies that are responsible for managing emergency situations will be coordinating continually during the storm. A full activation, should it be needed, requires additional state agencies to participate. Those agencies remain on standby and are providing assistance as needed.

Connecticut’s fleet of snowplows are ready for deployment; motorists urged to plan ahead and use caution

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has more than 600 snowplows and specialized equipment ready for deployment statewide. Crews will work around the clock as needed to clear snow and ice and restore safe travel conditions.

Motorists are strongly urged to plan ahead and avoid travel during the height of the storm. If drivers must be on the roads, they are urged to use the following tips:

Delay travel if possible : Staying home during the storm is the safest option.

Slow down : Reduce speed and allow extra time to stop on snow or ice-covered roads.

Leave extra space : Increase following distance between vehicles, especially behind snowplows.

Be vehicle-ready : Keep fuel tanks full or electric vehicles charged and ensure tires and lights are in good condition.

Pack emergency supplies : Carry blankets, water, food, a flashlight, a phone charger, and a first aid kit.

Stay informed : Monitor forecasts and check real-time traffic and road conditions at CTroads.org before traveling.

Never drive impaired : Winter conditions demand full attention and alertness at all times.

When approaching a snowplow, motorists are urged to:

Give plows space : Stay well behind plows and avoid their blind spots, especially in the rear corners.

Never pass in active plowing zones : Passing snowplows can reduce visibility and increase the risk of collisions with thrown snow or the plow itself.

Be patient : Plows often drive slowly to clear snow effectively; crowding or tailgating can endanger both drivers and operators.

For more information about winter driving safety and snowplow awareness, visit nhtsa.gov/winter-driving-tips.

Stay informed

For real-time updates on incidents that may be impacting state roads, visit CTroads.org.

Those using public transportation are encouraged to sign up for alert notifications with their transit operators, as schedule changes and service disruptions are likely during the storm.

To subscribe to emergency alerts through the state’s CT Alert notification system, visit ct.gov/ctalert.

For emergency management news and resources, visit the state’s CTPrepares website at ct.gov/ctprepares.