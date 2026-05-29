Milestones for Mexico, Brazil, Idaho and South Carolina Temples

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the open house and dedication dates for the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple, the groundbreaking date and exterior rendering for the Santos Brazil Temple, the location of the Caldwell Idaho Temple and the location and exterior rendering of the Greenville South Carolina Temple.

San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple

San-Luis-Potosi-Mexico-Temple The San Luis Potosi Mexico Temple rendering. 2024 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. Download Photo

The open house for the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple will begin with a media day on Monday, September 21, 2026, followed by tours for invited guests on September 22 and 23.

Doors will be open for public tours from Thursday, September 24, through Saturday, October 10 (excluding Sundays and Saturday, October 3).

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will preside at the dedication on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at 10 a.m. (rebroadcast at 2 p.m.). The dedicatory session will be broadcast to congregations in the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple district.

The San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple is one of 27 temples in operation, under construction or announced in the country.

The Ciudad Juárez, Colonia Juárez Chihuahua, Guadalajara, Hermosillo Sonora, Mérida, Mexico City, Monterrey, Oaxaca, Puebla, Tampico, Tijuana, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Veracruz and Villahermosa Temples are in operation, and the Cancún, Chihuahua, Cuernavaca, Culiacán, Juchitán de Zaragoza, Mexico City Benemérito, Pachuca, Reynosa, Toluca and Tula Temples have been announced. Temples are under construction in Querétaro and Torreón.

Over 1.5 million Latter-day Saints call Mexico home, meeting in around 1,800 congregations.

Santos Brazil Temple

Temple Square is always beautiful in the springtime. Gardeners work to prepare the ground for General Conference.

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The groundbreaking ceremony for the Santos Brazil Temple will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2026. Elder Ronald M. Barcellos, of the Brazil Area Presidency, will preside at the event. An exterior rendering of the Santos Brazil Temple has also been provided.

There are over 1.5 million members of the Church living in Brazil, meeting in over 2,000 congregations.

Dedicated houses of the Lord in Brazil are in Belém, Brasília, Campinas, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and São Paulo Brazil. The Belo Horizonte, João Pessoa, Ribeirão Preto, Londrina, Natal, Campo Grande, Florianópolis, Goiânia, Maceió, Teresina, São Paulo East and Vitória temples have been announced or are under construction.

President Russell M. Nelson announced both the Santos Brazil and the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temples in April 2022.

“Positive spiritual momentum increases as we worship in the temple and grow in our understanding of the magnificent breadth and depth of the blessings we receive there,” he said then.

Caldwell Idaho Temple

Caldwell-Idaho-Temple-Site-Map- Map showing the location of the Caldwell Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 2026 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. Download Photo

The Caldwell Idaho Temple will be built on a 19.2-acre site located at the southwest corner of W Orchard Ave. and S. Florida Ave., Canyon County, Idaho. Plans call for an 82,000-square-foot, multistory temple, including a meetinghouse and an accompanying ancillary building.

Besides the Caldwell Idaho Temple, there are 10 additional temples announced, under construction or in operation in Idaho: the Boise, Burley, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Montpelier, Pocatello, Rexburg, Teton River, and Twin Falls Idaho Temples.

Idaho is home to over 480,000 Latter-day Saints meeting in around 1,300 congregations.

Both the Caldwell Idaho and Greenville South Carolina Temples were announced by President Nelson in April 2025.

“Regular worship in the house of the Lord increases our capacity for both virtue and charity. Thus, time in the temple increases our confidence before the Lord,” he said. “Increased time in the temple will help us prepare for the Second Coming of our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Greenville South Carolina Temple

Temple Square is always beautiful in the springtime. Gardeners work to prepare the ground for General Conference.

© 2012 Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. 1 / 2 Download Photos

The Greenville South Carolina Temple will be built on an 8.8-acre site located at the south intersection of Independence Boulevard/Ponders Road and Roper Mountain Road, Greenville South Carolina. Plans call for an 18,850-square-foot, single-story temple.

An exterior rendering of the Greenville South Carolina Temple has also been provided.

This will be the state’s second temple, joining the Columbia South Carolina Temple, which was dedicated in 1999.

There are nearly 47,000 Latter-day saints living in South Carolina, meeting in around 90 congregations.

Latter-day Saints worship in temples for several reasons: to feel God’s love and peace, to learn more about God’s plan for His children and the gospel of Jesus Christ, to make promises with God and with one’s husband or wife, and to unite families in this life and the next through sacred ordinances.