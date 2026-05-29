3 best Netflix movies in May you (probably) haven’t watched yet

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We’re nearing the end of another month. Honestly, it’s scary thinking we’ll be in summer very soon, and before we know it, it’ll somehow be 2027. But it’s not just time moving at lightning speed. Streaming services are constantly shuffling their libraries around too, which makes it easy to miss some genuinely great movies and shows when every month is already packed with new releases. Netflix, in particular, added a few solid movies in May that you may have already overlooked.

Of course, if your watchlist already takes five business days to scroll through, adding even more titles probably sounds impossible. But for those who just need one movie to watch this weekend, I’ve put together a list of films you’ve (probably) missed this month.

That includes a fun mystery-drama that deserves far more love, an action-thriller packed with brutal fight sequences, and a chilling sci-fi horror starring Scarlett Johansson.

‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ (2026)

Considering “Remarkably Bright Creatures” is currently in Netflix’s top 10, it would be easy to assume most people have seen it. But despite its placement towards the lower end of the list, I’ve barely heard anyone talk about it. Directed by Olivia Newman, the film is an adaptation of Shelby Van Pelt’s bestselling novel about grief, aging, and human connection. It’s very much a heart-first drama with a compelling mystery, elevated by its charming performances. Honestly, it just deserves more attention and will probably get overshadowed by Netflix’s latest original, “Ladies First.”

“Remarkably Bright Creatures” follows Tova Sullivan (Sally Field), an elderly widow who works the night shift cleaning a small-town aquarium. During her shifts, she develops an unusual connection with Marcellus (Alfred Molina), a remarkably intelligent giant Pacific octopus who quietly observes the lives of those around him. When a drifting young man named Cameron (Lewis Pullman) arrives in town searching for answers about his past, his life unexpectedly intertwines with Tova’s. Marcellus soon begins piecing together clues that could change both of their lives forever.

Stream on Netflix

‘My Dearest Assassin’ (2026)

“My Dearest Assassin” is a Thai action-thriller that has been compared to “John Wick” for its intense choreography, slick action sequences, and its depiction of a mysterious, shadow-dwelling organization of assassins. Of course, it doesn’t reach the heights of the iconic franchise, but if you enjoy stylized fighting with a dose of romance to raise the stakes (and heat), you’ll most likely enjoy this film. While it also attempts an emotional character drama, it is very much driven by its action sequences. Sometimes, you just can’t go wrong with that.

Lhan (Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul) is a young woman born with a rare blood type that has made her a target since childhood. After her parents are murdered, she is rescued by House 89, a secretive assassin organization in Thailand, where she grows up alongside skilled fighters Pran (Thanapob Leeratanakachorn) and M (Sivakorn Adulsuttikul). As Lhan gets older, the bond between her and Pran grows, but danger returns when the man responsible for her parents’ deaths begins hunting her once again.

Stream on Netflix

‘Under the Skin’ (2013)

Now we’re going into darker territory with “Under the Skin,” a sci-fi horror film that has solidified its status as a seminal piece of independent cinema since its release in 2013. It serves as a prime example of sensory-driven filmmaking, where mood and atmosphere are as crucial as any character arc.

Scarlett Johansson delivers one of her most distinctive performances here, relying heavily on physical movement and expression to convey her character’s emotions. Overall, it’s a deeply unsettling, atmospheric ride that will… get under your skin (sorry, I had to).

“Under the Skin” follows an extraterrestrial entity who assumes the human form of a young woman (Johansson) and drives around Scotland in a van, stopping in public places and along quiet roads where she approaches isolated men and engages them in brief conversations. As she continues luring unsuspecting men to a nasty demise, she begins to observe human life more closely and experiences unfamiliar situations outside her usual pattern.

Stream on Netflix