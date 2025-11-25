Miss Universe 2025 contestant Olivia Yacé renounces her title – NBC Los Angeles

Originally appeared on E! Online.

Miss Universe 2025 finalist Olivia Yacé is sticking to her principles.

That’s why, days after the pageant’s fourth runner-up was declared Miss Universe Africa and Oceania on Nov. 21, she renounced the title.

“As the representative of Côte d’Ivoire at the Miss Universe 2025 competition in Bangkok, I witnessed firsthand that I was capable of accomplishing great things despite adversity,” Yacé wrote on her Instagram on Nov. 21. “But to continue on this path, I must remain true to my values: respect, dignity, excellence, and equal opportunity the strongest pillars that guide me.”

The 27-year-old added, “With a heart full of gratitude and profound respect, I hereby announce my resignation from the title of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, as well as from any future affiliation with the Miss Universe Committee.”

E! News has reached out to the Miss Universe Organization for comment and has not heard back.

Yacé — who placed fifth in the Miss Universe 2025 pageant after the Philippines’ Ahtisa Manalo, Venezuela’s Stephany Abasali, Thailand’s Praveenar Sing and winner Fátima Bosch from Mexico — said that throughout her journey as an ambassador and beauty queen, she has served with commitment and determination.

“However, to fully reach my potential,” she continued, “I must remain firmly anchored in my values guiding principles that pave the way toward excellence.”

Yacé went on to reference her onstage comments that her greatest wish is to be a role model for the younger generation.

“I encourage them to push their limits, to walk confidently into rooms where they believe they do not belong, and to proudly embrace their identity. It is this commitment to being a positive influence that guides my decision today,” she said. “Stepping away from this diminished role of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania will allow me to dedicate myself fully to defending the values I hold dear.”

“I call upon Black, African, Caribbean, American, and Afro-descendant communities: continue entering spaces where you are not expected,” Yacé continued. “Let us open the way for the brothers and sisters who will follow us. Never let anyone define who we are or limit our potential. Our presence matters, and our voices must be heard.”

Yacé is not the only contestant to distance herself from the international competition after participating in it. Brigitta Schaback renounced her title of Miss Universe Estonia days after taking part in the Miss Universe 2025 pageant, noting on social media that her “values and work ethics do not align with those of the national director, Natalie Korneitsik.”

The Miss Estonia organization told People that the National Director had “made every effort to provide Brigitta Schaback with the opportunity to participate in the Miss Universe competition” and accused the contestant of making recent public comments that “were inappropriate, harmful to others, not aligned with professional protocols, and contributed to public controversy.”

Brigitta did not respond to People’s request for comment.

