Monique Samuels slams Cam Newton’s statements on women losing ‘value’ after having multiple children

Samuels is among many women who drew Newton’s wrath after the former NFL MVP made comments on the “It’s Giving” podcast about relationships and parenting.

After his comments on women lacking “value” once they have multiple children, Cam Newton is catching heat, particularly from a former “Real Housewives” star.

During an appearance on FOX 5 DC, Monqiue Samuels was asked about the former NFL MVP’s comments and she didn’t hold back.

“I think that he is projecting and he’s talking about the women who’ve had his children,” Samuels said. “I would have definitely felt some kind of way if I had one of his kids.”

She added, “I think that’s a self-value issue,” she continued. “He might wanna get his brain checked. He did play football, so I’m just saying.”

Samuels also pointed to Newton’s upbringing as part of the disconnect she sees. “He was raised by his mother and his grandmother. He had women that were strong in his life,” she said. “So, to even make statements like that is just so rude and so off.”

She concluded, “Women gain value when you have children. There’s nothing wrong with that. You get a different perspective of life… they teach you things you may have missed.”

Newton’s comments from the “It’s Giving” podcast arrive at a unique time in his life. Despite being a regular on ESPN’s “First Take,” Newton has been vocal about his thoughts on marriage, relationships and more. Shortly after he remarked that he could not have a platonic friendship with a woman, his BET sports show, “106 & Sports” with Ashley Nicole Moss, was canceled after only eight episodes.

“I just think that the reality to that answer is women’s value gets lower the more children that they have,” Newton said when asked about dating women who have multiple children.

The father of nine cited personal experience for his rationale. After a conversation with one of the mothers of his children, Newton stated that not every man would do what he did, which is accept her and her children.

“The guy that you’re dating or will date ain’t willing to love on these five children that you have, that ain’t the guy for you,” he said. “Because when I came into your life, I was willing to accept you and whatever you had.”

Newton has four children with ex-fiancée Kia Proctor, two with photographer LaReina Shaw and two with comedian Jasmin Brown. He also helps Proctor’s older daughter from a previous relationship and Shaw’s son from a previous relationship.

