Schedules, odds for Super 8 stage

Updated Feb. 21, 2026, 1:54 p.m. ET
The 2026 ICC T20 World Cup has moved to the Super 8 round.
Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the first game of the second round of the World Cup at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Saturday, Feb. 21. Pakistan’s win over Ireland on Wednesday, Feb. 18, eliminated the United States from the tournament.
From the 20 teams that started the tournament, eight teams remain. Here’s what you need to know about the Super 8 round of the 2026 T20 World Cup, including betting odds and schedule:
Teams in T20 World Cup Super 8 round
The eight nations remaining have been divided into two groups of four teams, with hosts India and Sri Lanka hosting a group each.
As was the case during the Group Stage, every team will play the other teams in their group once. The two top teams at the end of the round of matches will advance to the semifinals. A win earns two points and a loss earns none. A rainout gives each team involved in the game a single point.
If a match is tied after 20 overs, a super over will be played until a winner is determined.
Group 1:
- India
- South Africa
- West Indies
- Zimbabwe
Group 2:
- England
- New Zealand
- Pakistan
- Sri Lanka
2026 T20 World Cup betting odds
India, one of the hosts, remains the odds-on-favorite (+110) to win the 2026 World Cup, according to BetMGM. The other host, Sri Lanka, is sixth with +1200 odds to hoist the trophy.
South Africa opened at +550 at the beginning of the tournament, but is currently second behind India with +400 odds. Australia, which entered the tournament tied with England at +500 odds to win, did not reach the Super 8 stage.
Here’s a look at the full odds:
Odds from BetMGM as of Saturday, Feb. 21
- India, +110
- South Africa, +400
- England, +600
- New Zealand, +800
- Pakistan, +1000
- Sri Lanka, +1200
- West Indies, +1600
- Zimbabwe, +6600
2026 T20 World Cup Super 8 schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday, Feb. 21
- New Zealand vs. Pakistan | Match abandoned due to rain
Sunday, Feb. 22
- Sri Lanka vs. England, 4:30 a.m., at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy, Sri Lanka)
- India vs. South Africa, 8:30 a.m., at Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad, India)
Monday, Feb. 23
- Zimbabwe vs. West Indies, 8:30 a.m., Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai, India)
Tuesday, Feb. 24
- England vs. Pakistan, 8:30 a.m., at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy, Sri Lanka)
Wednesday, Feb. 25
- Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand, 8:30 a.m., R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka)
Thursday, Feb. 26
- West Indies vs. South Africa, 4:30 a.m., at Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad, India)
- India vs Zimbabwe, 8:30 a.m., MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai, India)
Friday, Feb. 27
- England vs. New Zealand, 8:30 a.m., R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka)
Saturday, Feb. 28
- Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan, 8:30 a.m., Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy, Sri Lanka)
Sunday, March 1
- Zimbabwe vs. South Africa, 4:30 a.m., Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi, India)
- India vs. West Indies, 8:30 a.m., Eden Gardens (Kolkata, India)
2026 T20 World Cup semifinal/final schedule
Wednesday, March 4
- Semifinal game 1, 8:30 a.m., at TBD
Thursday, March 5
- Semifinal game 2, 8:30 a.m., Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai, India)
Sunday, March 8
- Championship game, 9:30 a.m., at TBD
Our team of savvy editors independently handpicks all recommendations. If you purchase through our links, the USA TODAY Network may earn a commission. Prices were accurate at the time of publication but may change.
