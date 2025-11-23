MTSU vs. Sam Houston live updates from Week 13 game

Middle Tennessee State football will be seeking its first Conference USA win in its home finale.

The Blue Raiders (1-9, 0-6 CUSA) host Sam Houston (2-8, 1-5) at Floyd Stadium on Nov. 22 (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+).

The Blue Raiders lost to Western Kentucky 42-26 during Week 12, their seventh loss in a row, while the Bearkats won their second in a row, defeating Delaware 26-23 at home.

Below is a scouting report on the game, including a score prediction by The Daily News Journal’s Cecil Joyce:

What time does MTSU vs. Sam Houston start?

Date: Saturday, Nov. 22

Saturday, Nov. 22 Time: 2 p.m. CT

2 p.m. CT Where: Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, Tennessee

What channel is MTSU vs. Sam Houston on today?

TV channel : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Livestream: Fubo (free trial)

MTSU vs. Sam Houston football will be aired on ESPN+ in Week 13 of the 2025 college football season from Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Jake Rose and Jeremy Kellem will call the game from the booth while Justin Beasley will be on the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include Fubo, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

MTSU vs. Sam Houston prediction

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Nov. 20.

MTSU 38, Sam Houston 34: The Blue Raiders are favored for the first time in several games, and they finally win with a big offensive effort and a defense that makes stops late to preserve their first conference win.

Spread: MTSU by 6.5.

MTSU by 6.5. Over/under: 53.5.

MTSU football schedule 2025

Here is MTSU’s schedule and results. All times are CT. Conference USA games are noted with an asterisk.

Aug. 30: Austin Peay 34, MTSU 14

Sept. 6: Wisconsin 42, MTSU 10

Sept. 13: MTSU 14, Nevada 13

Sept. 20: Marshall 42, MTSU 28

*Sept. 27 Kennesaw State 24, MTSU 16

*Oct. 8 Missouri State 22, MTSU 20

*Oct. 22 Delaware 31, MTSU 28

*Oct. 29 Jacksonville State 24, MTSU 21

*Nov. 8 Florida International 54, MTSU 30

*Nov. 15 Western Kentucky 42, MTSU 26

*Nov. 22 vs. Sam Houston, 2 p.m.

*Nov. 29 at New Mexico State, 2 p.m.

Cecil Joyce covers high school sports and MTSU athletics for The Daily News Journal. Contact him at cjoyce@dnj.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, @Cecil_Joyce.