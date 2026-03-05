Multiple crashes reported on major highways during icy conditions

(WFSB) – Freezing fog and ice caused dangerous travel conditions across the state Wednesday morning.

Channel 3’s meteorologists said traveling with a glaze of ice on roadways would make the morning commute difficult, particularly for inland Connecticut.

Drivers and pedestrians were urged to use caution.

Crashes hit multiple highways

Multiple crashes and lane closures were reported on I-84, I-91, I- 95, Route 8, Route 9, and Route 15 over the course of the morning commute.

An eight-vehicle pileup in Hartford closed I-91 south in Hartford for a couple of hours. The highway has since reopened.

The HOV lane on I-84 west in Manchester was closed following a tractor-trailer crash.

Further east, I-84 came to a standstill in Southington after multiple trucks went off the road.

In Berlin, the town’s fire department said a jackknifed tractor-trailer on Route 9 northbound between Exits 31 and 32 closed the right lane. That crash was reported at 12:16 a.m., but has since cleared.

The crash compromised the vehicle’s fuel tank, prompting a response from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The Berlin Volunteer Fire Department said roadways in town were slippery when temperatures were at freezing. It warned drivers about black ice.

In Hartford, I-91 southbound is closed between Exits 30 and 29A following a multi-vehicle crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer. That closure was reported at 4:26 a.m. (WFSB)

Side streets were also affected.

Icy conditions in downtown Hartford left pedestrians slipping on their way to work.

Drivers describe the morning

James Bockstahler, of West Hartford, described his morning commute as “not ideal.” He was among thousands of drivers who navigated the icy conditions.

Mitch Foreman, of Portland, said drivers and pedestrians had to adjust.

“Just got to take it slow and be sure of your footing and take your hands out of your pockets and you’ll be alright,” Foreman said.

Kimberly Kline, of Somers, said she left her house later than usual to avoid the worst of the ice.

“I came from Somers and it wasn’t terrible,” Kline said. “The roads were better than I thought they would be.”

Sunshine arrives to clear conditions

Conditions improved later in the morning.

“The sun is going to come out and temps get to about 50 degrees and we will have some melting,” said meteorologist Scot Haney.

