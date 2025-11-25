NBA trade rumors: Clippers interested in DeMar DeRozan; latest on Anthony Davis

The NBA trade deadline isn’t until Feb. 5, but with a month of the season in the books, team’s are starting to assess what moves they want to make. There could be several big names on the trading block, but it’s still too early for anything substantial to happen. But that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning before we’ve even reached Thanksgiving.

But that’s the nature of the NBA nowadays, things move fast and you have to get a jumpstart on the trade market if you want to make championship moves or changes that can position you better for the draft. With that in mind, here’s the latest rumors circulating around the NBA.

An upcoming fire sale appears to be on the books for the Sacramento Kings, and teams are starting to set their sights on some players who could be available. DeMar DeRozan is drawing some interest from the Clippers, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, in part because of his partially guaranteed contract for next season that could pay him only $10 million of a $27 million deal. The Clippers have struggled through the first month of the season with a 5-12 record, and have an offense that ranks 21st in the league.

DeRozan’s scoring would certainly help L.A., but at 36 years old it would only make the Clippers an even older roster that is already relying too much on veterans in a fast-paced NBA landscape. DeRozan has also never been a quality defender, and the Clippers’ defense is undoubtedly a bigger issue that needs solving right now.

The moment Nico Harrison was fired, Davis became a trade chip. The issue, though, is that he hasn’t played since Oct. 29 as he’s been dealing with a calf strain. And when Davis was healthy, he appeared out of shape and struggled defensively. So it’s no surprise that those around the league think the Mavericks will have a hard time trying to trade Davis whose injury history is a red flag for opposing teams. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps is reporting that Davis’ injuries and his contract, which pays him $54.1 million, $58.4 million and $62.7 million over the next three seasons, are why there have not been very many suitors for the veteran forward.

If Davis, 32, manages to come back and show a sustained level of success without injury, then that could change. But this situation appears to be something that will drag out closer to the trade deadline.

LaMelo Ball trade talk is premature, but doesn’t mean it won’t happen

Heads started to turn when it was reported by Yahoo Sports’ Kelly Iko that Ball was growing disgruntled with the direction of the Hornets and that he would be open to a trade. Ball shot down those rumors, but that doesn’t mean a trade won’t happen, either initiated by Charlotte or Ball. Jake Fischer is reporting that while talks of Ball getting traded are premature, it’s something the Hornets could explore ahead of the deadline.

Ball, 24, comes with his own red flags, primarily his continuous ankle injuries that have allowed him to play only 20 games more than Zion Williamson over his career. But amongst the big names mentioned, Ball certainly has the most trade value given his age, talent and a contract that isn’t completely egregious.

Morant recently said he has lost his joy for playing basketball, he’s been suspended a game for conduct detrimental to the team and the Grizzlies are 6-11. He’s currently sidelined with a calf strain, but even when healthy, the 26-year-old is averaging near a career low across the board, and still hasn’t been able to improve as a shooter. Combine that with the off-court issues he’s had over the years and it creates a situation where he might be more trouble than he’s worth for the Grizzlies. Bontemps reports that Memphis will explore the trade market, but it won’t be an easy sell to find a package worth considering. That’s not surprising given everything I just cited above, and who knows, maybe the Grizzlies turn things around and these trade rumors fizzle out.