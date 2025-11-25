Terps Open Players Era Tournament Monday Against UNLV

Maryland (4-1) vs. UNLV (3-2)

November 24, 2025

12:00 AM ET (9:00 PM PT)

MGM Grand Garden Arena



COLLEGE PARK, MD — After winning its third straight on Wednesday night against Mount St. Mary’s (95-90, OT), Maryland heads to Las Vegas to play in its first-ever Players Era Championship Tournament starting with UNLV on Monday night.

The game will tip off at 12 AM and will be televised on TNT. Fans can also listen to the game on the Maryland Sports Radio Network with Josh Maurer and Chris Knoche calling the action.

Monday’s game against UNLV is set for a 9 PM PT tip – for the East Coast crowd, that’s midnight and technically Tuesday morning. Maryland’s next game is against Gonzaga on Tuesday at 6:30 PM PT (9:30 PM ET). So not a doubleheader by local time zones, but it would be one by East Coast time.

The last time an NCAA Division I team played twice on the same day was March 15, 2008 in the SEC Tournament as Georgia won both a quarterfinal and semifinal game due to a tornado damaging the Georgia Dome. Since 1980-81, that is the only recorded time a team has played twice on the same day.

For Maryland, the only time listed as the Terps playing on the same day was Feb. 22, 1930 which featured wins over Johns Hopkins and VMI.

Following the UNLV game, Maryland will next play Tuesday night against No. 13 Gonzaga (9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT).



Diggy, Diggy, Diggy Can’t You See…

Diggy Coit had himself a night in the win over Mount St. Mary’s. The graduate guard scored 41 points to set a new XFINITY Center single-game scoring record. The previous XFINITY Center record was 39 by Diamond Stone in 2015 for Maryland and 39 by Jamison Battle of Minnesota in 2022.

had himself a night in the win over Mount St. Mary’s. The graduate guard scored 41 points to set a new XFINITY Center single-game scoring record. The previous XFINITY Center record was 39 by Diamond Stone in 2015 for Maryland and 39 by Jamison Battle of Minnesota in 2022. Coit scored 16 of Maryland’s final 19 points in the last 6:27 of the second half including the game-tying three pointer to force overtime.

Overall, Coit finished with a ridiculous stat line: 11-of-17 from the floor, 8-of-10 beyond the arc, and 11-of-11 at the free throw line. Dating back to 2004, Coit is just one of 14 players to shoot 64 percent or better from the floor with 8-or-more threes and 11-or-more made free throws.

Diggy Coit’s 1,316 career points are 37th among active NCAA players – just behind former Terp Ja’Kobi Gillespie (1,330). Both have played in 97 career games.

1,316 career points are 37th among active NCAA players – just behind former Terp (1,330). Both have played in 97 career games. Coit has the fourth-most career points among active players who have not played in 100 career games. PJ Haggerty of Kansas State leads the group with 1,537 through 76 career games followed by Lamar Wilkerson of Indiana (1,396 points; 99 games).

Among the top 14 players under 6-0 on the scoring list, the 5-foot-11 Coit has the fifth-most career points.



milestone and streaks

Three Terps are on track to play in 100 career games this season: David Coit , Saunders, and Washington. Pharrel Payne reached the milestone at Marquette where he played in his 100th career game.

, Saunders, and Washington. reached the milestone at Marquette where he played in his 100th career game. Payne and Myles Rice will both track to become 1,000-point career scorers this year. Payne enters Monday’s with 992 points for his career.

will both track to become 1,000-point career scorers this year. Payne enters Monday’s with 992 points for his career. Coit leads the clubhouse with a team-best 1,316 career points through 97 career games.

Palpable Buzz

Buzz Williams was named head coach at Maryland on April 2, 2025 after re-building Texas A&M into a program that reached three consecutive NCAA Tournaments. For his career, he seeking to become one of just three NCAA Division I head coaches to post 100 career wins at four different institutions – Maryland Hall of Fame Coach Lefty Driesell and Steve Alford.

was named head coach at Maryland on April 2, 2025 after re-building Texas A&M into a program that reached three consecutive NCAA Tournaments. For his career, he seeking to become one of just three NCAA Division I head coaches to post 100 career wins at four different institutions – Maryland Hall of Fame Coach and Steve Alford. Williams is one of 12 active Division I head coaches to win at least one NCAA Tournament game at three different programs. He’s coached in 23 NCAA Tournament games, winning 12, both of which rank among the Top 25 among all Division I head coaches.

In 2024-25, Buzz Williams earned his 100th win at Texas A&M with a 77-73 victory over Creighton (11/27). He joined Tennessee’s Rick Barnes as the only head coaches to win 100+ games at three power conference schools.

Series History

Maryland is 1-4 all-time against UNLV, but the teams have not played in nearly four decades.

The heart of the series, which began in 1977-78, featured two of the most colorful and iconic coaches in NCAA history – UNLV’s Jerry Tarkanian and Maryland’s Lefty Driesell .

. The most notable of the meetings was the final one where they met in the NCAA Tournament in Long Beach. That game was the final Maryland game for both Len Bias and Driesell.

