Nike Air Max Plus ‘Neon’ Release Date IQ0288-100

It was just last week that we learned Nike Sportswear would be applying the Air Max 95’s original “Neon” colorway to another one of its classic models, the Air Max 90. But it turns out the Neon action won’t end there, as yet another one of the brand’s iconic Air Max models has undergone the gray gradient and highlighter yellow makeover.

Available now from Nike’s e-commerce store and select retailers is the Air Max Plus in a familiar White/Pearl Gray/Black/Neon Yellow look. Like the aforementioned Air Max 90, this new Air Max Plus mimics the Air Max 95’s most famous colorway with a mesh base that shifts from dark to light gray, white shoelaces, a black midsole and neon yellow visible Air units and branding.

The adoption of the iconic Neon colorway by other Air Max models is timed to the wider reissue of the Air Max 95 OG Big Bubble Neon, which is due to be released on March 5. The pair returned in Big Bubble form during April 2025 but was released in highly limited quantities, making the upcoming rerelease the most accessible Neon Air Max 95 OG drop yet.

Nike Air Max Plus Neon (pair). Nike

Nike debuted the Sean McDowell-designed Air Max Plus in 1998. Notable for its Tuned Air cushioning, the model is sometimes referred to as Air Max TN or Nike Tuned, particularly in Australia, where the shoe has an especially passionate following. The model has received similar Neon-styled colorways in years past, but this is the most outright Air Max 95 inspiration the model has seen thus far.

While the Neon Air Max 95 OG Big Bubble and Neon Air Max 90 launches are still a few weeks off, the Air Max Plus pictured here is available now from nike.com and select stockists for $190. The style code for the sneaker is IQ0288-100.

Nike Air Max Plus Neon (lateral). Nike

Nike Air Max Plus Neon (medial). Nike

Nike Air Max Plus Neon (top). Nike

Nike Air Max Plus Neon (heel). Nike

Nike Air Max Plus Neon (outsole). Nike

Nike Air Max Plus Neon (detail). Nike