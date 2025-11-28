NYT Strands hints, answers for November 28, 2025

Today’s NYT Strands hints are easy if you believe in luck.

Strands, the New York Times‘ elevated word-search game, requires the player to perform a twist on the classic word search. Words can be made from linked letters — up, down, left, right, or diagonal, but words can also change direction, resulting in quirky shapes and patterns. Every single letter in the grid will be part of an answer. There’s always a theme linking every solution, along with the “spangram,” a special, word or phrase that sums up that day’s theme, and spans the entire grid horizontally or vertically.

SEE ALSO: Mahjong, Sudoku, free crossword, and more: Play games on Mashable



By providing an opaque hint and not providing the word list, Strands creates a brain-teasing game that takes a little longer to play than its other games, like Wordle and Connections.

If you’re feeling stuck or just don’t have 10 or more minutes to figure out today’s puzzle, we’ve got all the NYT Strands hints for today’s puzzle you need to progress at your preferred pace.

SEE ALSO: Wordle today: Answer, hints for November 28, 2025



SEE ALSO: NYT Connections hints today: Clues, answers for November 28, 2025



NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: If all else fails…

The words are related to luck.

Recommended deals for you Apple AirPods Pro 3 Noise Cancelling Heart Rate Wireless Earbuds —

$219.99 (List Price $249.00) Apple iPad 11″ 128GB Wi-Fi Retina Tablet (Blue, 2025 Release) —

$274.00 (List Price $349.00) Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB Tablet (2023 Release, Black) —

$69.99 (List Price $139.99) Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones —

$248.00 (List Price $399.99) Blink Outdoor 4 1080p Security Camera (5-Pack) —

$159.99 (List Price $399.99) Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device With Remote (2023 Model) —

$24.99 (List Price $49.99) Shark AV2511AE AI Robot Vacuum With XL Self-Empty Base —

$249.99 (List Price $599.00) Apple Watch Series 11 (GPS, 42mm, S/M Black Sport Band) —

$339.00 (List Price $399.00) WD 6TB My Passport USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive —

$138.65 (List Price $179.99) Dell 14 Premium Intel Ultra 7 512GB SSD 16GB RAM 2K Laptop —

$999.99 (List Price $1549.99) Products available for purchase through affiliate links. If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Mashable Top Stories

Today’s NYT Strands theme plainly explained

These words describe things that bring good luck.

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is horizontal.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is Make A Wish.

NYT Strands word list for November 28

Star

Dandelion

Eyelash

Make A Wish

Coin

Fountatin

Ladybug

Looking for other daily online games? Mashable’s Games page has more hints, and if you’re looking for more puzzles, Mashable’s got games now!

Check out our games hub for Mahjong, Sudoku, free crossword, and more.

Not the day you’re after? Here’s the solution to yesterday’s Strands.