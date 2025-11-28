Tracking heavy, slushy snow changing to rain across Indiana Saturday PM | Weather Impact Alert

A mess of snow changing to rain or mix is possible Saturday across Indiana as our next storm arrives. Those who don’t see much rain could get 4+ inches of snow.

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday accumulating snow to mix across Indiana

A cold Thanksgiving week is laying the groundwork for heavy snow at times this weekend across Indiana. Temperatures may bump up enough to switch slushy snow to rain, cutting snowfall totals down. Not everyone may make the switch. If you stay as snow, expect several inches of snowfall.

Tap HERE to track the incoming wintry system with our interactive radar.

What’s driving the weekend system?

A low pressure will swing across the Midwest, mainly northwest of Indiana. Because we will be south of the low pressure, south winds will warm temperatures up slightly above freezing this weekend. Snow may turn over to a mix or rain, creating a constantly changing wintry mess across Indiana.

The big question is how fast warmer air returns Saturday evening.

Early Saturday morning

Saturday morning

Snow remains possible, especially north and west

Much of central Indiana may just see some flurries but the bulk of the snow may not arrive until later in the afternoon.

Light accumulation will begin in western and northern Indiana

Saturday afternoon





Saturday evening/night

Much of central Indiana transitions to mainly rain as temperatures rise.

Any snow on the ground will become slushy or melt.

Areas farther north that don’t switch to rain, could see very high totals (over 5 inches)





Sunday

Rain continues early, then gradually lightens. Temperatures will then drop.

Late Sunday: a few snow flurries are possible

Confidence is still medium at this point because of the uncertainty of how much snow will fall before a switch to rain, but trends favor:

North of I-70: 1–2+ inches of wet, slushy snow, but melting as rain moves in

South of I-70: Less than 1 inch — mostly rain by afternoon, all snow may melt

Indianapolis: Brief morning snow → mix → mainly rain, making accumulation tough

Snowfall forecast

Snowfall amounts will heavily depend on how quickly temperatures warm above freezing.





(Note: This map does not account for melting. It is roughly estimating how much snow you could have by the afternoon, which most of it will melt afterwards with the rain.)

Slushy roads are possible Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, and Sunday.

Accumulations will be wet and heavy. We may only get 8 inches of snow per 1 inch of water.

Road conditions may improve for some Hoosiers Saturday night as most snow in central Indiana turns to rain.

Northern Indiana will likely stay with snow the entire time, creating a vast range in snowfall totals. Some counties in northern Indiana could get more than 6 inches of snow.

After a short break Sunday night, another system may bring a wintry mix or snow Monday and Tuesday, as even colder air pours into Indiana.

Highs stay below freezing early next week.

Lows drop into the teens.

More chances for wintry weather into early December.

This is shaping up to be a colder and more active start to winter.

-13News Meteorologist Matt Standridge