Ohio Men’s Basketball Concludes Regular Season Friday Night Against No. 19 Miami

ATHENS, Ohio — The Ohio men’s basketball team (15-15, 9-8 MAC) concludes the 2025-26 regular season on Friday, March 6 when the Bobcats host No. 19 Miami (30-0, 17-0 MAC) for a nationally televised ‘Battle of the Bricks.’ Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET inside the Convocation Center and can be seen on ESPN2 where Eric Rothman, Mark Adams and Jen Lada will have the call.

The Bobcats’ matchup can also be heard on the Ohio Sports Network from Learfield, presented by Holzer Health System. Jason Toy begins his second season on the mic for the Bobcats and will be joined by veteran college basketball analyst Dave Cecutti. WXTQ (Power 105) in Athens returns as the 11-station net- work’s flagship and can be heard on the Varsity Network App.

JUMP BALL

This is the 218th all-time meeting between Ohio and Miami.

Ohio leads the all-time series, 120-97.

Ohio and Miami met in Oxford on Feb. 13, with Miami winning, 90-74

Ohio and Miami met twice last season, splitting the two games. Miami took the first game in Oxford, 73-69, before Ohio took the second game in Athens, 75-66.

Ohio is 26-9 against Miami since 2009-10, while the Bobcats are 9-3 against the RedHawks under Jeff Boals .

Ohio has not dropped a contest to Miami in Athens since Jan. 9, 2011 when Miami won in triple overtime, 92-88.

This is the first time since 2019 since that Ohio has hosted a ranked MAC team, when on March 5, 2019, Buffalo was ranked 19th.

Ohio is 12-62 all-time against ranked opponents.

Ohio has registered an impressive 588-190 (.756) all-time record at the Convocation Center, which opened in 1968.

Ohio is 83-22 in the Convo under Boals in the last seven seasons.

The Bobcats are currently ranked 227 in the latest NET rankings, with opponent Miami in at 53.

SCOUTING No. 19 MIAMI

Miami is currently 30-0 overall and 17-0 in MAC play and are ranked 19th in this week’s AP Rankings. The RedHawks are coming off a 74-72 win over Toledo on Tuesday in Oxford.

Overall, Miami averages 9.3 points per game, while shooting 52.6 percent from the field, 39.2 percent from three and 74.9 percent from the line. Meanwhile, opponents are averaging 73.8 points per game, while shooting 43.1 percent from the field, 32.2 percent from three and 73.4 percent from the line.

Miami is averaging 35.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks a game, while forcing opponents to turn the ball over an average of 13.1 times a game. Miami opponents are averaging 35.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks a game, while forcing 10.6 turnovers a contest.

Peter Suder leads the RedHawks with 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, while shooting 56.4 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from three. Brant Byers adds 14.1 points and 4.0 rebounds, while shooting 48.5 percent from the field, while Eian Elmer adds 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, while shooting 49.2 percent from the field.

SCOUTING OHIO

Ohio is 15-15 overall and 9-8 in MAC play and are coming off a 94-82 loss at UMass on Tuesday.

Ohio is averaging 77.0 points a game, while shooting 46.1 percent from the field, 30.4 percent from three and 70.0 percent from the line. The Bobcats also add 33.6 rebounds a game, while dishing out 13.6 assists and recording 6.3 steals a contest. Ohio is also forcing opponents to turn the ball over 12.2 times a game, scoring on average 14.0 points off them.

Meanwhile, Ohio opponents are averaging 77.3 points a game, while shooting 45.9 percent from the field, 36.0 percent from three and 72.6 percent from the line. Opponents are averaging 33.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists and 6.3 steals a game, while forcing Ohio to turn the ball over an average of 11.0 times a game, while scoring on average 11.7 points off them.

Individually, Ohio is led by senior guard Jackson Paveletzke with 16.8 points and 5.2 assists a game, while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from three. Senior forward Aidan Hadaway averages 13.9 points and a team-leading 7.5 rebounds a game, while shooting 48.0 percent from the field, while redshirt junior froward Javan Simmons adds 14.4 points and 5.6 rebounds, while shooting 52.0 percent from the field.

ALL-TIME AGAINST MIAMI

LAST TIME AGAINST MIAMI

Overall, Ohio shot 46.7 percent from the field, 23.8 percent from three and were 13-of-20 from the line, while Miami shot 51.7 percent from the field, 50 percent from three and were 21-of-28 from the line. Miami outrebounded the Bobcats, 38-29, while they dished out 15 assists to the Bobcats’ six.

Ohio was led by senior guard Jackson Paveletzke with a game-high 22 points, while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out three assists. Redshirt junior forward Javan Simmons added 12 points and four rebounds, while senior guard Ajay Sheldon finished with eight points.

LAST TIME AGAINST RANKED OPPONENTS

This is the first time since 2019 since that Ohio has hosted a ranked MAC team, when on March 5, 2019, Buffalo was ranked 19th.

Ohio is 12-62 all-time against ranked opponents.

OHIO IN THE MAC

Senior guard Jackson Paveletzke is currently ninth in the conference in scoring (16.8), fourth in assists (5.2) and first in minutes (36.3).

Senior forward Aidan Hadaway is fifth in the league in rebounding (7.5).

Senior guard Ajay Sheldon is seventh in the MAC in steals (1.5).

OHIO IN NET

The Bobcats are currently ranked 227 in the latest NET rankings, with Miami ranked at 53

BOBCATS IN THE NCAA

Senior guard Jackson Paveletzke is currently 21st in the nation in minutes per game, 56th in assists, 65th in free throws, 80th in free throw attempts and 52nd in assists per game.

Redshirt junior forward Javan Simmons is 70th in the nation in free throw attempts and 96th in field goal percentage.

Senior forward Aidan Hadaway is 89th in rebounds, 69th in defensive rebounds per game and 86th in double doubles.

CONVO MAGIC

Ohio has registered an impressive 588-190 (.756) all-time record at the Convocation Center, which opened in 1968.

Ohio is 83-22 in the Convo under Boals in the last seven seasons.

