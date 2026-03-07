Sabalenka and Mboko headline a high-stakes Friday

The 2026 BNP Paribas Open enters its next gear as the opening-round dust settles and the world’s top seeds finally take the court. Following two days of high-stakes qualifiers and veteran battles, the Friday schedule marks the arrival of the tour’s heavyweights on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, with four of the world’s Top 10 women in singles action.
Sabalenka returns to action for the first time since the Australian Open final
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka returns to the court for the first time since the Australian Open, headlining Friday’s afternoon session on Stadium 1 against Japan’s Himeno Sakatsume. Sabalenka, who opened her 2026 campaign with a title run in Brisbane, arrives in the desert well-rested after electing to bypass the Middle East swing in February. After falling just short in the 2025 final to Mirra Andreeva, the top seed is looking to leverage her fresh legs to secure a first Indian Wells crown and extend her lead at the top of the rankings.
Teenage stars Mboko and Andreeva back in the spotlight
The teenage takeover continues as Victoria Mboko enters the tournament as a Top 10 seed for the first time, facing Kimberly Birrell at 11 a.m. local time. This marks her first appearance in the Indian Wells main-draw for the 19-year-old Canadian, whose rise to World No. 10 was solidified by a finals appearance in Doha last month. Meanwhile, Andreeva — who took down the field last year at just 17 — begins her Indian Wells campaign on the doubles court Friday alongside Mboko. Andreeva enters the week looking to become the first woman since Martina Navratilova in 1991 to successfully defend the singles crown.
Gauff searches for rhythm ahead of a potential showdown with Eala
World No. 4 Coco Gauff takes to the main stage against Kamilla Rakhimova, aiming to sharpen her form after a testing run in the Middle East. A victory for Gauff could set up a highly anticipated third-round encounter with the No. 31 seed and rising star Alexandra Eala. The Filipino talent, who reached the Miami semifinals last year and recently broke into the Top 40, received a first-round bye and will face Dayana Yastremska in the evening session on Stadium 3.
Indian Wells Order of Play – Friday, March 6
Stadium 1: Start 11 a.m.
ATP – Matteo Berrettini vs. [4] Alexander Zverev
Not Before 1:00 PM: WTA – [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs. Himeno Sakatsume
WTA – [4] Coco Gauff vs. Kamilla Rakhimova
Not Before 6:00 PM: ATP – [Q] Dalibor Svrcina vs. [2] Jannik Sinner
Not Before 8:00 PM: WTA – Anna Blinkova vs. [6] Amanda Anisimova
Stadium 2: Start 11 a.m.
WTA – [10] Victoria Mboko vs. Kimberly Birrell
-
ATP – [8] Ben Shelton vs. Reilly Opelka
ATP – Jenson Brooksby vs. [21] Frances Tiafoe
Not Before 6:00 PM: WTA – Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva vs. [16] Naomi Osaka
-
ATP – Zizou Bergs vs. [23] Tommy Paul
Stadium 3: Start 11 a.m.
ATP – Adam Walton vs. [25] Learner Tien
-
ATP – [5] Lorenzo Musetti vs. Marton Fucsovics
ATP – [WC] Gael Monfils vs. [9] Felix Auger-Aliassime
-
Not Before 6:00 PM: WTA – [18] Iva Jovic vs. Camila Osorio
-
WTA – Dayana Yastremska vs. [31] Alexandra Eala
Stadium 4: Start 11 a.m.
WTA – [25] Emma Raducanu vs. Anastasia Zakharova
-
WTA – [21] Diana Shnaider vs. Sorana Cirstea
-
WTA – Anastasia Potapova vs. [7] Jasmine Paolini
Not Before 3:00 PM: ATP – [29] Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Denis Shapovalov
-
ATP – Marcos Giron vs. [12] Jakub Mensik
Stadium 5: Start 11 a.m.
WTA – Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs. [14] Linda Noskova
-
WTA – [7] C. Bucsa / N. Melichar-Martinez vs. D. Jurak Schreiber / G. Olmos
-
Not Before 2:00 PM: ATP – [Q] Dino Prizmic vs. [30] Arthur Fils
WTA – [3] K. Siniakova / T. Townsend vs. E. Raducanu / E. Ruse
-
WTA – B. Bencic / S. Cirstea vs. Y. Xu / Z. Yang
Stadium 6: Start 11:00 a.m.
ATP – [15] Flavio Cobolli vs. Miomir Kecmanovic
-
WTA – [5] A. Danilina / A. Krunic vs. S. Stephens / D. Vekic
-
-
Not Before 3:00 PM: WTA – M. Andreeva / V. Mboko vs. [4] E. Mertens / S. Zhang
-
ATP – [18] A. Davidovich Fokina vs. [WC] Zachary Svajda
Stadium 7: Start 11 a.m.
WTA – Yulia Putintseva vs. [17] Clara Tauson
-
WTA – [30] Xinyu Wang vs. Ajla Tomljanovic
-
WTA – Jaqueline Cristian vs. [29] Maya Joint
WTA – A. Panova / L. Siegemund vs. [6] A. Muhammad / E. Routliffe
Stadium 9: Start 11 a.m.
WTA – [11] Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Talia Gibson
-
WTA – Zeynep Sonmez vs. [23] Anna Kalinskaya
-
WTA – C. McNally / L. Samsonova vs. E. Alexandrova / S. Kenin