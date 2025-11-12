Oklo Publishes Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Update

SANTA CLARA, Calif., November 11, 2025–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) (“Oklo” or “the Company”), an advanced nuclear technology company, today published its financial results and business update for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

In addition, the Company has posted an updated investor presentation on its investor relations website at oklo.com/investors.

Oklo will host a conference call today, November 11, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Jacob DeWitte, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Craig Bealmear, Chief Financial Officer, will speak on the call. A webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s investor relations website.

About Oklo Inc.: Oklo Inc. is developing fast fission power plants to deliver clean, reliable, affordable energy at scale, establishing a domestic supply chain for critical radioisotopes, and advancing nuclear fuel recycling to convert nuclear waste into clean energy. Oklo was the first to receive a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy for a commercial advanced fission plant, was awarded fuel from Idaho National Laboratory, and submitted the first custom combined license application for an advanced reactor to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Oklo is also developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. National Laboratories.

