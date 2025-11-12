Today’s famous birthdays list for November 11, 2025 includes celebrities Stanley Tucci, Leonardo DiCaprio

Birthday wishes go out to Stanley Tucci, Leonardo DiCaprio and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year older on November 11th and learn an interesting fact about each of them.

Top celebrity birthdays on November 11, 2025

Actor Stanley Tucci sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day thirteen at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) AP

Actor Stanley Tucci turns 65

Fun fact: Appeared earlier this year in the film “Fountain of Youth.”

Demi Moore, left, and Colman Domingo attend the Kering Caring for Women Dinner at The Pool on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Actress Demi Moore turns 63

Fun fact: Is part of the cast of the Paramount+ show “Landman.”

Demi Moore through the years (AP)

Check out more Demi More fun facts

Jason Segel, from left, Kayla Radomski, Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart at the 77th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services) Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

Actress Calista Flockhart turns 61

Fun fact: Her middle name is Kay.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio poses for photos during a red carpet event for the film “One Battle After Another” in Mexico City, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) AP

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio turns 51

Fun fact: Portrayed Romeo in a 1996 film adaptation of “Romeo & Juliet.”

More celebrities with birthdays today

Country singer Narvel Felts is 87. Guitarist Vince Martell of Vanilla Fudge is 80. Singer-keyboardist Jim Peterik of The Ides of March (and Survivor) is 75. Singer-keyboardist Paul Cowsill of The Cowsills is 74. Singer Marshall Crenshaw is 72. Singer-guitarist Andy Partridge of XTC is 72. Singer Dave Alvin is 70. Synthesizer player Ian Craig Marsh (Human League, Heaven 17) is 69. Actor Frank John Hughes (“24″) is 58. TV personality Carson Kressley (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 56. Actor David DeLuise (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 54. Actor Scoot McNairy (“Argo”) is 48. Musician Jon Batiste is 39. Actor Christa B. Allen (“Revenge”) is 34. Actor Tye Sheridan (“X-Men” movies) is 29.

Other popular or historical birthdays on November 11th

Paracelsus, alchemist

Fyodor Dostoyevsky, novelist

George Patton, general

Kurt Vonnegut Jr., author

Jonathan Winters, comedian

with The Associated Press

