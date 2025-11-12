Today’s famous birthdays list for November 11, 2025 includes celebrities Stanley Tucci, Leonardo DiCaprio

Birthday wishes go out to Stanley Tucci, Leonardo DiCaprio and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year older on November 11th and learn an interesting fact about each of them.
Top celebrity birthdays on November 11, 2025
Actor Stanley Tucci turns 65
Fun fact: Appeared earlier this year in the film “Fountain of Youth.”
Actress Demi Moore turns 63
Fun fact: Is part of the cast of the Paramount+ show “Landman.”
Check out more Demi More fun facts
Actress Calista Flockhart turns 61
Fun fact: Her middle name is Kay.
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio turns 51
Fun fact: Portrayed Romeo in a 1996 film adaptation of “Romeo & Juliet.”
More celebrities with birthdays today
Country singer Narvel Felts is 87. Guitarist Vince Martell of Vanilla Fudge is 80. Singer-keyboardist Jim Peterik of The Ides of March (and Survivor) is 75. Singer-keyboardist Paul Cowsill of The Cowsills is 74. Singer Marshall Crenshaw is 72. Singer-guitarist Andy Partridge of XTC is 72. Singer Dave Alvin is 70. Synthesizer player Ian Craig Marsh (Human League, Heaven 17) is 69. Actor Frank John Hughes (“24″) is 58. TV personality Carson Kressley (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 56. Actor David DeLuise (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 54. Actor Scoot McNairy (“Argo”) is 48. Musician Jon Batiste is 39. Actor Christa B. Allen (“Revenge”) is 34. Actor Tye Sheridan (“X-Men” movies) is 29.
Other popular or historical birthdays on November 11th
- Paracelsus, alchemist
- Fyodor Dostoyevsky, novelist
- George Patton, general
- Kurt Vonnegut Jr., author
- Jonathan Winters, comedian
with The Associated Press
