OnlyFans star goes scorched earth on YouTuber husband after ‘humiliating’ wedding prank

She didn’t hold back.

OnlyFans model McKinley Richardson is trying to move on with her life by bravely telling her side of the story after recently splitting from her demanding YouTube prankster husband, Jack Doherty.

In a two-part podcast episode hosted by Richardson’s close friend Camilla Araujo, the model opened up about what she endured during the couple’s whirlwind romance, which began in early 2023 and ended in May 2025.

The couple’s marriage didn’t last long at all. Youtube/Jack Doherty

The 22-year-old married Doherty in an impulsive Las Vegas wedding almost a year ago. Doherty, who is also a Kick streamer, is known to livestream just about everything he does, including accidentally totaling his $200,000 McLaren supercar, so their wedding day was no different.

What started as an “amazing” relationship in the beginning, where the content creator was “respectful and protective” of Richardson, quickly went south, especially after Doherty put insane demands on his new wife on the day of their wedding, which supposedly wasn’t legally binding.

The 22-year-old recently opened up on her friend’s podcast in a two-part episode. Youtube/Jack Doherty

In front of his 15.3 million followers that he was livestreaming the wedding to, Doherty said things like, “…shawty gets absolutely nothing when I divorce her, even if I cheat,” he said.

“If she cheats, she automatically owes me $10 million. I’ll also receive 100 percent of her OF revenue moving forward, even if we divorce.”

The YouTube prankster put insane demands on his new wife. Youtube/Jack Doherty

It’s unclear if Richardson is still doing OnlyFans, something that Doherty allegedly pressured and manipulated her into joining.

Considering Doherty’s claim to fame is being a prankster, people couldn’t tell if his “humiliating” vows were real or not — but supposedly, they were.

And these vows were just the terrible icing on top of a bad cake after hearing some of the tragic things the 22-year-old allegedly endured during the couple’s toxic relationship.

Supposedly, Doherty pressured Richardson into joining OnlyFans. Instagram/Mckinley Richardson

In the podcast episode, the 22-year-old opened up about the time she and Doherty got pregnant, a moment he apparently wanted to capitalize on. “He wasn’t going to be that thrilled to be a dad. He couldn’t wait for the money. He said the whole family’s YouTube channel would go wild.”

“It had nothing to do with the family. It had to do with control,” the Gen Zer emotionally recalled to her friend.

It was this realization that led Richardson to make the difficult decision to have an abortion, not to bring an innocent baby into the toxic environment of their relationship.

“He said I was trapped. He mentioned no one would be with me if I were pregnant with his child,” she explained.

At another point during their romance, Doherty’s close friend allegedly attacked Richardson while she was asleep after a night of drinking.

After telling Doherty what happened, he supposedly made his friend apologize and then cut off ties with him, but to Richardson, the damage was done.

“I couldn’t believe he did that to me, and I couldn’t believe he did that to Jack, knowing we were together in bed,” she said in the episode.

By May 2025, the couple had separated, and Richardson reportedly moved out of the $3.5 million waterfront mansion the duo purchased in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Despite freeing herself from the relationship, Araujo couldn’t believe what her friend was going through behind closed doors.

“When she started describing what she went through, I felt sick. She didn’t just go through a bad breakup. She went through emotional abuse. Hearing her recount it in real time brought a new level of urgency to what had once been private conversations,” she told Where Is The Buzz.