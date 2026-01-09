Pacers at Hornets odds, picks and predictions

Jan. 8, 2026, 1:18 p.m. ET
The Indiana Pacers (6-31) face the Charlotte Hornets (13-24) Thursday. Tip-off from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, is set for 7 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook’s NBA odds around the Pacers vs. Hornets odds and make our expert NBA picks and predictions for the best bets.
Season series: Pacers lead 1-0 after 127-118 home win Nov. 19 as 1.5-point dogs where the Over (237.5) cashed.
The Pacers have lost 13 in a row after covering as 6.5-point home dogs in a 120-116 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. F Pascal Siakam led the squad with 22 points as the Under (236.5) just scraped by. Siakam is averaging 26.3 PPG in 3 games this month. Last year’s Eastern Conference champs continue to struggle without G Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles).
The Hornets followed up an eye-opening 124-97 road upset over the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder with a 97-96 loss at home to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. They still covered for the fifth straight game, this time as 2.5-point dogs. G LaMelo Ball struggled going 7-for-20 from the floor but posted 15 points, 7 boards and 7 dimes. G Collin Sexton had 22 points off the bench.
Pacers at Hornets odds
Provided by BetMGM Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.
- Moneyline (ML): Pacers +154 (bet $100 to win $154) | Hornets -190 (bet $109 to win $100)
- Against the spread (ATS): Pacers +4.5 (-110) | Hornets -4.5 (-110)
- Over/Under (O/U): 232.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)
Pacers at Hornets key injuries
Pacers
- G Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) out
- F Isaiah Jackson (concussion) out
- F Bennedict Mathurin (thumb) out
- G Andrew Nembhard (back) questionable
- F Obi Toppin (foot) out
Hornets
- G LaMelo Ball (ankle) probable
- C Ryan Kalkbrenner (elbow) out
- F Brandon Miller (knee) probable
- F Mason Plumlee (groin) out
- F Grant Williams (knee) out
For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.
Pacers at Hornets picks and predictions
Prediction
Hornets 113, Pacers 106
There’s no play here. The Hornets are -190 home favorites, but they’re far too inconsistent to back at that price, especially on a back-to-back.
Instead, I’ll take LAMELO BALL OVER 28.5 POINTS+REBOUNDS+ASSISTS (-118). He had 18 points, 9 assists and 7 boards against Indiana earlier this season, and the Pacers play no defense.
Take HORNETS -4.5 (-110) but go easy here. The Hornets have covered in 8 of 10 but the Pacers are 18-19 ATS despite having just 6 wins on the season. That’s partly why this spread isn’t higher, and if it were 6.5, I’d be on Indiana’s side.
The Hornets are 5-5 O/U in their last 10 while the Pacers are 4-6. The first meeting went Over 237.5, but the Pacers are 1-16 on the road. Charlotte is also on a back-to-back. Go UNDER 232.5 (-110).
