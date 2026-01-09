Cavs vs. Timberwolves: preview, odds, injury report, TV

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Thursday night in Minnesota presents the kind of test that exposes details for the underdog Cavs. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. Eastern.

On the surface, the Timberwolves and Cavs live in similar offensive neighborhoods. Minnesota scores 119.6 points per game, fourth-most in the NBA. Cleveland sits ninth at 119.2. The paths to those numbers, though, reveal why this matchup is layered with problems for the Cavs if they’re not precise on both ends.

The Timberwolves’ offense blends efficiency with pressure. They shoot 48.0% from the field, which is seventh-best in the league, and speaks to both shot quality and talent.

Anthony Edwards bends defenses with downhill force and an improved 3-point shot, Julius Randle creates mismatches against switches and Rudy Gobert still warps the floor as a rim-runner and offensive rebounder.

When Minnesota isn’t scoring cleanly, it lives at the line — and that’s where problems can compound for the Cavs.

The Wolves take 26.7 free throws per game, sixth-most in the NBA, a byproduct of Edwards’ rim attacks, Randle’s physicality and Gobert’s ability to seal defenders deep in the paint. For Cleveland, discipline will matter. Fouls will slow the game down and allow Minnesota to set its half-court defense, disrupting Cleveland’s flowing offense and desire to get out in transition.

Defense is the other side of the problem.

Minnesota owns the fifth-best defensive rating in the NBA (111.9), anchored by Gobert’s presence inside, Jaden McDaniels’ versatility on the perimeter and Edwards’ growing ability to be a two-way player.

The Wolves can switch selectively, funnel drivers into Gobert and still recover to shooters. Donte DiVincenzo and Mike Conley add connective tissue — guards who anticipate passing lanes and understand positioning — making it harder to generate easy advantages. Cleveland’s ball movement and off-ball activity will need to be sharp, especially if the Cavs want to avoid stagnation late in possessions.

Decision-making has been an area of focus for Cleveland, and this matchup is a significant test of that emphasis. The Cavs’ ballhandlers will have to read help early and trust their drive-kick-swing philosophy rather than forcing shots into tight windows.

Depth and rhythm will also factor in.

Minnesota can stagger Edwards with Conley or DiVincenzo to keep playmaking on the floor, while Naz Reid provides scoring punch and spacing from the bench. Cleveland, meanwhile, continues to juggle availability, which puts even more emphasis on lineup cohesion and communication, especially in transition defense.

Against a team that scores efficiently and gets to the line, one or two missed rotations can snowball quickly.

This game will hinge on whether the Cavs can withstand Minnesota’s physicality without fouling and generate enough clean looks against one of the league’s most connected defenses — because against a team like this, mistakes rarely stay isolated.

Here’s what to know about the matchup:

Who: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Series: First of two matchups in the regular season.

Where: Target Center.

When: 8 p.m. ET.

The point spread: Timberwolves minus-2.5; O/U 240.5

TV: FanDuel Sports Network – Ohio

Injury report

Cavs

Probable:

Questionable:

Larry Nance Jr. (right calf; strain)

Out:

Chris Livingston (G League – Two-Way)

Max Strus (left foot; Jones fracture surgery)

Luke Travers (G League – Two-Way)

Dean Wade (left knee; contusion)

Timberwolves

Out: