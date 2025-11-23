Packers game attendees asked to be prepared to enter Lambeau Field Sunday

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers are reminding fans and game attendees to be prepared to enter Lambeau Field when they approach the gate to expedite entry.

As fans navigate winter weather and layered clothing and jackets, fans are asked to do their part to help stadium ingress go smoothly.

Ensure mobile devices are charged, with mobile tickets ready to scan upon approach to the gates.

Arrive early to minimize wait time. Fireworks will be set off from the stadium roof one hour prior to kickoff. Fans are recommended to head toward the stadium when they hear the fireworks to ensure they’re in their seats by kickoff.

Fans should enter at the gate listed on their mobile ticket for easier access to their seats.

Bring only the essentials to ensure quicker entry.

No bags or purses will be allowed inside Lambeau Field unless they are clear and are no larger than 12″ by 6″ by 12.” All fans entering Lambeau Field on gamedays will use walk-through metal detectors. The full carry in policy is available at packers.com.

Tailgaters are reminded that open flames and recreational fires are not permitted while tailgating in the Lambeau Field parking lots.

While battery operated heated clothing and outerwear is permitted, fans should allow extra time to enter as they may need to go through additional security screening.

All game attendees and fans are reminded of the Green Bay Packers Fan Code of Conduct, which applies to all individuals tailgating in any Lambeau Field parking lot. Fans experiencing issues in their seating area are asked to find a stadium representative for assistance or use the Fan Code of Conduct text line, posted on signage inside the stadium, to report inappropriate behavior. Fans are encouraged to report these incidents when they occur so stadium representatives can address them promptly.

Game attendees should ensure the most current version of the Packers mobile app has been downloaded to their mobile device. Fans are reminded that Lambeau Field, all its businesses and stadium points of sale are cashless, including parking. Those who do not have credit/debit cards or contactless payment solutions may use a cash-to-card conversion station located in the Atrium.

Additionally, guests with specials needs should note that wheelchair assistance and parking lot courtesy shuttles are limited and are on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests with mobility challenges are encouraged to use their own wheelchairs.