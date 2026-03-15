Paige Spiranac praises social media follower for crass comment

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Golf influencer Paige Spiranac has taken the brunt of the negativity social media has to offer as she’s grown her following to more than a million on multiple platforms.

Spiranac wrote on X on Thursday there was at least one social media user who was a shining light for her even through all the criticism she receives.

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“There is this guy who comments ‘great cans’ on everything I post,” she wrote. “In a world full of hate and despair I know he will always be there for me to lift my spirits

“He’s never missed a post for years.”

Spiranac has sparingly returned to social media and explained last month she had been in a “funk.”

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“… And its not like a one or two day thing,” Spiranac wrote on her Instagram Stories in February, via the New York Post. “This has been going on for a little bit. I feel like I’ve just been so in my head about everything and I’m just trying to work through it. I think that’s why I haven’t been posting as much because I am just overthinking everything and I just feel like my anxiety has taken control.

“I’m trying to push myself outside of that and post more and get back to what I was doing before. I feel like I haven’t been active because I’ve just been in my own head, in this kind of funky rut and we’re working through it.”

Spiranac lamented how her audience and others haven’t seen her correctly and said she believed she was “actually really misunderstood.”

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While she admitted that her “rut” caused her to stay away from golf for a bit, she said she hoped to create more of a fun-focused golf series in the near future.