Is Anthony Edwards playing today?

March 15, 2026, 6:03 a.m. CT

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is questionable to play in a road game against the OKC Thunder at noon CT Sunday.

Edwards is dealing with right knee soreness. The 24-year-old guard is averaging a team-high 29.7 points for Minnesota (41-26), which earned a 127-117 road win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

Meanwhile, OKC (52-15) is fresh off of a 104-102 home win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Isaiah Hartenstein has been upgraded to questionable after missing the last three games due to a left calf contusion.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s game between the Thunder and Timberwolves:

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What time is Thunder vs Timberwolves game today?

Date: Sunday, March 15

Sunday, March 15 Time: Noon CT

Noon CT Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City

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Thunder vs Timberwolves predictions, picks

Justin Martinez: OKC 115, Minnesota 108

OKC has lost its last two meetings with Minnesota, but the reigning champs are entering Sunday on a seven-game winning streak. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has consistently delivered in big-time moments. Chet Holmgren has provided elite rim protection. Bench players such as Isaiah Joe, Jared McCain and Jaylin Williams have shined. And the Thunder recently saw the return of a key contributor in Ajay Mitchell. OKC is playing great basketball, and I’m picking it to beat a Minnesota team that could be without Anthony Edwards at home.

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Thunder vs Timberwolves betting odds

Odds via BetMGM as of Sunday, March 15

Odds: Thunder by 9.5

Thunder by 9.5 Over/under: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: OKC -425 | Minnesota +320

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Thunder vs Timberwolves injury updates

Thunder: Brooks Barnhizer (G League two-way) is out. Branden Carlson (low back strain) is out. Isaiah Hartenstein (left calf contusion) is questionable. Thomas Sorber (right ACL surgical recovery) is out. Nikola Topić (G League assignment) is out. Jalen Williams (right hamstring strain) is out.

Brooks Barnhizer (G League two-way) is out. Branden Carlson (low back strain) is out. Isaiah Hartenstein (left calf contusion) is questionable. Thomas Sorber (right ACL surgical recovery) is out. Nikola Topić (G League assignment) is out. Jalen Williams (right hamstring strain) is out. Timberwolves: Joan Beringer (G League assignment) is out. Anthony Edwards (right knee soreness) is questionable. Enrique Freeman (G League two-way) is out. Julian Phillips (G League assignment) is out. Zyon Pullin (G League two-way) is out.

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Projected OKC Thunder starters

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Projected Minnesota Timberwolves starters

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Justin Martinez covers the Thunder and NBA for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Justin? He can be reached at jmartinez@oklahoman.com or on X/Twitter at @Justintohoops. Sign up for the Thunder Sports Minute newsletter to access more NBA coverage. Support Justin’s work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com.