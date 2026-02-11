Pamela Anderson Shares Her Perfect Self-Care Day

Pamela Anderson isn’t just an icon—she’s the creative force and cofounder behind Sonsie, a brand rooted in authenticity, simplicity and self-acceptance. In a world saturated with excess, Anderson’s line offers a different path: effortless, natural beauty that feels personal, not performative. That ethos is perfectly embodied in the Sonsie Basic Balm in Sugar-Dipped Rhubarb ($22), a peptide-rich, nostalgic twist inspired by the star’s childhood memories of dipping rhubarb in sugar. Originally a limited-edition fall launch, the product is officially restocking this week and, as Anderson shared with us it’s not only a staple, but a non-negotiable self-care essential.

How does spending time in your garden inspire the ingredients and rituals behind the line?

“My rhubarb lip balm was inspired by my favorite vegetable—dipped in sugar the way my grandma used to do. It’s a childhood memory of mine. We elevated our basic balm by adding peptides—it’s a community staple and goes everywhere with you. The difference between the two balms is that the rhubarb has a beautiful, cool-toned shimmer.”

BUY NOW – $22

Are there specific plants, herbs or scents from your garden that influence your beauty routine?

“Everything in my garden inspires me—my roses especially. We added them into our Cleansing Mousse. It reminds me of my morning walks through my rose garden.”

What does a perfect self-care day look like for you, from skin care to time spent outdoors?

“I wake up early, write or read, wash my face, go through my Sonsie routine. I walk every morning; I have to get fresh air—no matter the weather.”

How has connecting more deeply with nature changed your relationship with beauty?

“I’ve always been a nature lover. It has reset me time and again—even in the hardest of times. I can find happiness outside, in the forest or on the beach. I put my toes in the ocean, and all is well.”

What advice would you give to women who want healthy, glowing skin without overcomplicating their routine?

“I mean, this is one of the many reasons we built Sonsie—to simplify, to give women their time back. Unfortunately, we’ve all been convinced into 10-plus step routines. It’s not necessary. If anything, I’ve learned less is more. It’s pretty simple.”

What parallels do you see between nurturing plants and caring for your skin?

“I always say life is like a garden: Tend to it and watch what blooms. It’s the same with our minds, bodies and skin. If you love and care for yourself, it shows…it’s magnetic.”

How do you hope people feel when they use your products?

“I want them to feel loved. To feel at ease. To feel relief.”