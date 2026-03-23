Passengers Disrupted In Canada As Montreal-Trudeau Airport Faced 10 Cancelled Flights And 212 Delays, Disrupting Air Canada, Jazz, Porter Airlines, WestJet, Air Transat, And Other Airlines Across Toronto, New York, Chicago, And More

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Montreal-Trudeau Airport recorded 212 delays and 10 cancellations, disrupting operations across Canada, the United States, and international routes. The most affected airlines included Air Canada (73 delays, 2 cancellations), Jazz (57 delays, 6 cancellations), Porter Airlines (17 delays, 1 cancellation), and WestJet (12 delays, 1 cancellation). Additional disruption was also seen across Air Transat, Air Canada Rouge, and Air France, which reported multiple delays despite no cancellations. The most impacted airport was Montreal-Trudeau, with continued pressure also observed across Toronto Pearson, Toronto City Centre, Halifax International, and LaGuardia, as delays spread across key North American and international travel corridors.

Montreal-Trudeau recorded 212 delays and 10 cancellations , impacting multiple airlines and routes

, impacting multiple airlines and routes Air Canada and Jazz accounted for the highest number of delays and cancellations combined

accounted for the highest number of delays and cancellations combined Montreal-Trudeau Airport remained the central hub of disruption affecting both arrivals and departures

remained the central hub of disruption affecting both arrivals and departures Toronto Pearson and Toronto City Centre saw consistent delays across domestic routes

saw consistent delays across domestic routes US airports including LaGuardia, Chicago O’Hare, and Newark experienced spillover disruptions

experienced spillover disruptions Leisure routes such as Cancun and Punta Cana also recorded notable delays

Airlines Most Affected by Flight Cancellations and Delays

Air Canada

Air Canada recorded the highest number of delays at Montreal-Trudeau with 73 delayed flights and 2 cancellations, reflecting widespread disruption across its domestic and international network.

Jazz (ACA)

Jazz reported 57 delays and 6 cancellations, making it the airline with the highest number of cancellations. Its regional operations were significantly affected throughout the day.

Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines experienced 17 delays and 1 cancellation, with noticeable disruption across short-haul routes connecting major Canadian cities.

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WestJet

WestJet reported 12 delays and 1 cancellation, indicating moderate disruption across its network, particularly on domestic and leisure routes.

Air Canada Rouge

Air Canada Rouge recorded 12 delays, contributing to overall network congestion despite no cancellations.

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Air Transat

Air Transat saw 10 delayed flights, particularly impacting international and leisure travel segments.

What can affected passengers do?

Check flight status regularly through airline websites or apps to stay informed about delays, gate changes, or cancellations, and enable notifications where available for real-time alerts

Arrive early at the airport to account for possible schedule changes, longer queues, and additional security or check-in procedures during periods of disruption

Stay in contact with airlines for rebooking or assistance, including exploring alternative flights, standby options, or compensation policies where applicable

Keep essential items and documents easily accessible, such as boarding passes, identification, medications, and chargers, especially in case of extended waiting times

Monitor weather and airport updates for further developments, as operational conditions and schedules can change quickly throughout the day

Consider flexible travel plans where possible, including adjusting departure times, choosing alternative routes, or rescheduling non-urgent trips to avoid peak disruption periods

Overview of Flight Disruptions

Flight disruptions centered heavily around Montreal-Trudeau Airport, which remained the primary source of delays and cancellations throughout the day. The impact extended across major Canadian cities including Toronto, Quebec City, and Ottawa, as well as key US hubs such as New York (LaGuardia), Chicago, and Newark.

Airlines including Air Canada, Jazz, Porter Airlines, WestJet, Air Transat, and Air France were among those affected, with delays spreading across both domestic and international routes. Montreal-Trudeau Airport continued to experience operational strain, influencing schedules at Toronto Pearson and Toronto City Centre multiple times during the day.

International travel routes were also impacted, with delays observed on flights connecting to destinations such as Cancun, Punta Cana, and Paris, reflecting broader network congestion. The concentration of disruptions at Montreal-Trudeau Airport led to repeated delays across connecting cities and routes, reinforcing its role as the most affected location in the overall disruption pattern.

Source: Different airports and FlightAware