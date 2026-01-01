Pelicans at Bulls odds, picks and predictions

Dec. 31, 2025, 11:16 a.m. ET

The New Orleans Pelicans (8-26) and Chicago Bulls (15-17) meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET from United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook’s NBA odds around the Pelicans vs. Bulls odds and make our expert NBA picks and predictions for the best bets.

Season series: Pelicans lead 2-0

The Pelicans lost to the New York Knicks 130-125 Monday but did manage to cover as a 9.5-point home underdog with the Over (253) cashing. New Orleans F Zion Williamson scored a game-high 32 points as the Pelicans lost their fourth straight after winning 5 in a row. They are 7-3 against the spread (ATS) in their last 10 games and 19-13-2 ATS on the season.

The Bulls were annihilated by the Minnesota Timberwolves 136-101 Monday, failing to cover as a 6-point home underdog. The Over (230) cashed. C Nikola Vucevic led the way with 23 points on 10-for-17 shooting. Chicago has lost 2 straight but won its 5 previous games and is 4-2-1 ATS in that span. The Bulls are 14-16-2 ATS on the season.

Watch the NBA on Fubo!

Pelicans at Bulls odds

Provided by BetMGM Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Pelicans +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Bulls -120 (bet $120 to win $100)

: Pelicans +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Bulls -120 (bet $120 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Pelicans +1.5 (-110) | Bulls -1.5 (-110)

: Pelicans +1.5 (-110) | Bulls -1.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 248.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Pelicans at Bulls key injuries

Pelicans

G Jose Alvarado (suspension) out

(suspension) out F Herbert Jones (ankle) out

(ankle) out G Dejounte Murray (Achilles) out

Bulls

F Zach Collins (toe) out

(toe) out G Josh Giddey (hamstring) out

(hamstring) out G Coby White (calf) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Pelicans at Bulls picks and predictions

Prediction

Bulls 128, Pelicans 122

BET BULLS (-120).

Two of the Pelicans’ mere 8 wins on the season have come on the road, so it isn’t a place they’ve come out on top often. Their defense is among the worst in the league, as well, having allowed at least 123 points in 3 of their last 4 games.

The Bulls have lost 2 straight but those were to solid squads in Minnesota and Milwaukee — and the game against the Bucks was the return of Milwaukee F Giannis Antetokounmpo has returned. Prior to that, the Bulls’ 5-game winning streak featured wins over Cleveland (twice) and Atlanta (twice). They’ve shown they can win consistently and will face a weaker Pelicans side at home.

Take BULLS (-120).

PASS.

Though I expect the Bulls to cover, I like the moneyline over the spread as added insurance with little financial risk in case of a closer-than-expected game.

BET OVER 248.5 (-110).

Neither team defends well, with the Pelicans 27th and the Bulls 24th in defensive rating. Couple those woes with the Bulls ranking second and the Pelicans 10th in pace, and this should be played at a fast tempo with ample scoring opportunities.

The Bulls are 3-3 O/U in their last 6 games while the Pelicans are 2-2 O/U across their last 4 contests. New Orleans is 19-15 O/U on the season. Back OVER 248.5 (-110).

For more sports betting picks and tips, check out SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter/X and like us on Facebook.

Access more NBA coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | LeBron Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire