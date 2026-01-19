Pennsylvania snow squall warning on Monday, January 19

ASHLEY AND ELENA. RIGHT NOW WE DO HAVE THOSE FLAKES FLYING AROUND, BUT THE BIG STORY IS GOING TO BE THE TEMPERATURES ARE GOING TO START TO DROP THIS AFTERNOON. IT WILL PEAK INTO THE MID 20S. WIND CHILLS THOUGH ALREADY THIS MORNING ARE INTO THE SINGLE DIGITS. SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY ON TUESDAY. WE DO HAVE A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN PLACE STARTING AT 9:00 TONIGHT, AND WILL REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL LUNCHTIME ON TUESDAY. YOU’RE GOING TO NOTICE THOSE WINDS PICKING UP 20 TO 35MPH AS WE PROGRESS INTO THE AFTERNOON. 20 DEGREES RIGHT NOW, BUT FEELS LIKE IT’S NINE IN PITTSBURGH, YOU CAN SEE THAT LOW VISIBILITY AS THOSE LIGHT FLAKES ARE MOVING THROUGH. SEVEN IS WHAT IT FEELS LIKE IN WASHINGTON. THAT’S A CASE ALSO IN BUTLER AND NEW CASTLE THIS MORNING. EIGHT IS YOUR REAL FEEL. MONROEVILLE, FOUR IN SOMERSET AND TWO AS YOU WAKE UP IN FRANKLIN. BUT I WANT TO SHOW YOU THE FUTURE FEEL AS WE CONTINUE THROUGH THE DAY. TODAY. THEY WILL HOVER INTO THE SINGLE DIGITS, BUT AS WE GET CLOSER TO THE EVENING, SUBZERO WIND CHILLS WILL BE IN PLACE AND THAT WILL BE THE TREND INTO EARLY TOMORROW MORNING, 10 TO 25 DEGREES BELOW ZERO IS WHAT IT’S GOING TO FEEL LIKE. THAT’S WHY WE DO HAVE A SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY ON TUESDAY, AND THEY’RE NOT GOING TO IMPROVE TOO MUCH. THEY’LL GO UP A TAD, BUT WE’RE STILL GOING TO STAY ABOUT 5 TO 15 DEGREES BELOW ZERO AROUND LUNCHTIME TOMORROW. SLOWLY GETTING OUT OF SUBZERO IN SOME NEIGHBORHOODS TUESDAY EVENING. THOSE HIGHER ELEVATIONS EAST ARE STILL GOING TO STAY ABOUT 5 TO 10 DEGREES BELOW ZERO. SO AS WE LOOK AT YOUR 4-DAY PLUS 4 MORE FORECAST, WE’LL HAVE SOME LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS TODAY. ABOUT A HALF AN INCH TO AN INCH, GUSTY WINDS AND DROPPING TEMPERATURES AROUND LUNCHTIME. THIS COLD SNAP STICKS AROUND ON TUESDAY. HEADING INTO WEDNESDAY, TEMPERATURES IMPROVE A BIT, BUT THEN WE GET ANOTHER BURST OF SOME LIGHT SNOW AGAIN, LOOKING AT ANOTHER HALF AN INCH TO AN INCH. NOT A WHOLE LOT OF ACCUMULATION. THEN WE COULD SEE AROUND 1 TO 2IN IS WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE RIGHT NOW HEADING INTO SUNDAY. LOOKS LIKE A SNOW GLOBE DOWNTOWN PITTSBURGH. YOU CAN SEE SOME OF THAT LOWER VISIBILITY WITH THOSE LIGHT FLAKES FLYING AROUND AND PICKED UP HERE. EVEN ON OUR RADAR, NOTICING IT INTO BEAVER, ALSO NOW INTO BUTLER, ALLEGHENY, WASHINGTON, COMING INTO WESTMORELAND, FAYETTE AND EVEN PORTIONS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY. BUT WE STILL HAVE SOME SNOW OUT NEAR COLUMBUS AND CINCINNATI THAT ARE GOING TO FILTER IN. THIS IS LUNCHTIME TODAY. WIDELY SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS, GUSTY WINDS. THE SNOW IS NOT GOING TO BE THE ISSUE. IT’S THE COLD AIR THAT’S COMING IN AND WE ARE GOING TO SEE THIS THROUGH THE DAY ON TUESDAY. WANT TO FAST FORWARD INTO WEDNESDAY WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE DRY LOOKS GREAT. BUT AFTER TEN 11:00 WE’LL SEE THAT ROUND OF SNOW MOVING THROUGH. IT’S IN AND OUT QUICKLY. BY 4:00 5:00 IT’S OUT TO OUR EAST AND WE WILL SEE AGAIN. IT LOOKS LIKE ANOTHER HALF AN INCH TO AN INCH OF ACCUMULATION. THAT’S WHAT WE COULD SEE THROUGH THE DAY TODAY. SO AGAIN, NOT A WHOLE LOT OF ACCUMULATION BUT STILL COULD HAVE SOME SLICK SPOTS ON ANYTHING. LEFT UNTREATED. SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY ON TUESDAY. YOU HAVEN’T HEARD IT YET. WE’VE BEEN TALKING ABOUT IT SINCE LAST WEEK. SUBZERO WIND CHILLS. WE’RE TALKING 10 TO 25 DEGREES BELOW ZERO IN THE MORNING AND THROUGH A LOT OF THE AFTERNOON. THEN WE’LL HAVE SOME SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. A FEW FLAKES STILL POSSIBLE THURSDAY, DRY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY WITH SNO

Snow squall warning issued for Western Pennsylvania on Monday Updated: 11:16 AM EST Jan 19, 2026 A snow squall warning has been issued for multiple counties in western Pennsylvania on Monday morning.VIDEO ABOVE: Watch the latest forecast from Pittsburgh's Action WeatherThe National Weather Service said the warning is in effect for parts of Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington, Westmoreland, Butler and Beaver counties until noon.More: Read the alerts for your countyInteractive radar: Track snow as it moves through your areaThe NWS said a dangerous snow squall was located along a line from over Bridgeville to 5 miles west of Glen Dale, or along a line from over Mt. Lebanon to 7 miles southwest of Bellaire, moving east at 25 mph.HAZARD…Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility. Wind gusts greater than 35 mph.SOURCE…Radar indicated.IMPACT…Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes.Locations impacted include Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Mt. Lebanon, Bethel Park, Ross Township, Wheeling, McCandless Township, Monroeville, Moon Township, McMurray, Weirton, McKeesport, Steubenville, Washington, Franklin Park, Aliquippa, Moundsville, Canonsburg, Martins Ferry and St. Clairsville.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.A dangerous snow squall was located along a line from 9 miles northwest of Rimersburg to 11 miles southwest of Lisbon, or along a line from 9 miles northwest of Rimersburg to 10 miles west of Wellsville, moving east at 45 mph.HAZARD…Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility. Wind gusts up to 35 mph.SOURCE…Radar indicated.IMPACT…Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes.Locations impacted include… Cranberry, Weirton, Butler, Franklin Park, East Liverpool, Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Monaca, Kittanning, Wellsville, Carrollton, Rimersburg, Economy, Ellwood City, Ambridge, Wexford, Homeacre-Lyndora, New Brighton, Toronto and Shanor-Northvue.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.Cold weather advisoryThe National Weather Service said the following counties will be under a cold weather advisory starting at 9 p.m. Monday: Mercer, Venango, Forest, Lawrence, Butler, Clarion, Beaver, Allegheny, Armstrong, Washington, Westmoreland, High Elevations of Westmoreland, Higher Elevations of Fayette, and Higher Elevations of Indiana.The cold weather advisory is expected to remain in place until noon Tuesday. Very cold wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero are expected. Officials say to exercise caution while traveling outside and make sure to wear appropriate clothing, such as hats, gloves, and scarves.Frigid air and brutal wind chills Tuesday – Alert DayTemperatures will keep dropping with air temperatures in the lower single digit digits by Tuesday morning.Tuesday is a Severe Weather Alert Day as wind chills will likely reach 10 degrees below zero and remain sub-zero through the day. Wind chills could be as cold as 30 below zero in the Laurel Highlands in the morning.High temperatures will struggle back to the teens, but it won't feel like that at any point in the day. Improving temperatures late weekTemperatures will improve as we head through the end of next week. Highs will climb above freezing as early as Wednesday. We are watching the potential for a little more snow Wednesday and Thursday. Another blast of frigid air will arrive in time for next weekend. A snow squall warning has been issued for multiple counties in western Pennsylvania on Monday morning. VIDEO ABOVE: Watch the latest forecast from Pittsburgh's Action Weather The National Weather Service said the warning is in effect for parts of Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington, Westmoreland, Butler and Beaver counties until noon. The NWS said a dangerous snow squall was located along a line from over Bridgeville to 5 miles west of Glen Dale, or along a line from over Mt. Lebanon to 7 miles southwest of Bellaire, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD…Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility. Wind gusts greater than 35 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. Locations impacted include Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Mt. Lebanon, Bethel Park, Ross Township, Wheeling, McCandless Township, Monroeville, Moon Township, McMurray, Weirton, McKeesport, Steubenville, Washington, Franklin Park, Aliquippa, Moundsville, Canonsburg, Martins Ferry and St. Clairsville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions. A dangerous snow squall was located along a line from 9 miles northwest of Rimersburg to 11 miles southwest of Lisbon, or along a line from 9 miles northwest of Rimersburg to 10 miles west of Wellsville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD…Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility. Wind gusts up to 35 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. Locations impacted include… Cranberry, Weirton, Butler, Franklin Park, East Liverpool, Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Monaca, Kittanning, Wellsville, Carrollton, Rimersburg, Economy, Ellwood City, Ambridge, Wexford, Homeacre-Lyndora, New Brighton, Toronto and Shanor-Northvue. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions. Cold weather advisory The National Weather Service said the following counties will be under a cold weather advisory starting at 9 p.m. Monday: Mercer, Venango, Forest, Lawrence, Butler, Clarion, Beaver, Allegheny, Armstrong, Washington, Westmoreland, High Elevations of Westmoreland, Higher Elevations of Fayette, and Higher Elevations of Indiana. The cold weather advisory is expected to remain in place until noon Tuesday.

Very cold wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero are expected. Officials say to exercise caution while traveling outside and make sure to wear appropriate clothing, such as hats, gloves, and scarves. Frigid air and brutal wind chills Tuesday – Alert Day Temperatures will keep dropping with air temperatures in the lower single digit digits by Tuesday morning. Tuesday is a Severe Weather Alert Day as wind chills will likely reach 10 degrees below zero and remain sub-zero through the day. Wind chills could be as cold as 30 below zero in the Laurel Highlands in the morning. High temperatures will struggle back to the teens, but it won't feel like that at any point in the day. Improving temperatures late week Temperatures will improve as we head through the end of next week. Highs will climb above freezing as early as Wednesday. We are watching the potential for a little more snow Wednesday and Thursday. Another blast of frigid air will arrive in time for next weekend. Temperatures recover Wednesday afternoon. Another bitter blast is in the work for next weekend.