Phoenix Challenger 2026: Draws, Dates, Schedule & All You Need To Know | ATP Tour

Phoenix Challenger 2026: Draws, Dates, Schedule & All You Need To Know

All about the ATP Challenger 175 event in Arizona

March 07, 2026

ImagenShop Agencia Fotográfica/ATC The Arizona Tennis Classic runs from 10-15 March.

By ATP Staff

The Arizona Tennis Classic routinely features a standout lineup for an ATP Challenger event, and this year is no different. Held during the second week of the BNP Paribas Open, the Phoenix Challenger provides fans an opportunity to see some of the sport’s biggest stars in an intimate setting. Last year, Brazilian teen Joao Fonseca won the Phoenix title.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the ATP Challenger 175 tournament:

When is the 2026 Arizona Tennis Classic?

The 2026 Arizona Tennis Classic will be held from 10-15 March. The hard-court tournament takes place at the historic Phoenix Country Club.

Who is playing at the 2026 Arizona Tennis Classic?

Subject to change, two-time champion Nuno Borges is set to return to Phoenix. Zizou Bergs, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Marcos Giron, Terence Atmane, Reilly Opelka and Ethan Quinn are also among the entrants.

When is the 2026 Arizona Tennis Classic draw?

The Arizona Tennis Classic draw will be made Sunday, 8 March after 6 p.m. local time.

What is the schedule for the Arizona Tennis Classic?

*Qualifying: Monday 9 March – Tuesday 10 March.

*Main Draw: Tuesday 10 March – Sunday 15 March.

*Singles and Doubles Final: Sunday 15 March not before 12 p.m.

What is the prize money and points for the Arizona Tennis Classic?

The prize money for the 2026 Arizona Tennis Classic is US $300,000.

SINGLES

Winner: $48,000 / 175 points

Finalist: $28,310 / 90 points

Semi-finalist: $16,695 / 50 points

Quarter-finalist: $9,725 / 25 points

Round of 16: $5,765 / 13 points

First Round: $3,450 / 0 points

DOUBLES (US Dollars; per team)

Winner: $12,430 / 175 points

Finalist: $7,170 / 100 points

Semi-finalist: $4,340 / 60 points

Quarter-finalist: $2,530 / 320 points

First Round: $1,450 / 0 points

How can I watch the Arizona Tennis Classic?

Fans can live stream all ATP Challenger matches for free at Challenger TV.

How can I follow the Arizona Tennis Classic?

Who won the last edition of the Arizona Tennis Classic in 2025?

Last year, Joao Fonseca defeated Alexander Bublik 7-6(5), 7-6(0) in an entertaining final to become the second-youngest player from South America — behind Juan Martin del Potro — to win three ATP Challenger titles.

Watch highlights from the 2025 final between Fonseca and Bublik: