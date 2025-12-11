PlayStation Plus Gets Several More Blockbusters Later This Month

UPDATE: Sony has now confirmed December’s full line-up of PlayStation Plus games, which includes the previously-leaked Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, as detailed below, and other recently-confirmed additions such as the newly-launched Skate Story.

Premium subscribers get access to another classic game, meanwhile, in the shape of Soulcalibur 3. Here’s the full rundown, now formally announced by Sony:

December 2025 PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium Lineup:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Skate Story

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Planet Coaster 2

Cat Quest 3

Lego Horizon Adventures

Paw Patrol: Grand Prix

Paw Patrol World

December 2025 PlayStation Plus Premium Lineup:

ORIGINAL STORY: Two more titles headed to the PlayStation Plus catalog for Extra and Premium members have reportedly been revealed, and are due to become available next week.

That’s according to the ever-reliable Dealabs, which has reported that both Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will arrive for subscribers on Tuesday, December 16.

Mirage is the enjoyable, city-sized Assassin’s Creed game that launched in 2023 as a brief respite from the sprawling, country-sized epics the series now regularly delivers. Its tighter gameplay, set across the rooftops and alleyways of a historical Baghdad, was well received.

Last month, Mirage received a major update adding a further six hours of gameplay — set in what is now modern day Saudi Arabia, and reportedly funded by modern day Saudi Arabian interests. The game has also recently been added to Xbox Game Pass, as Ubisoft seeks to get the game in front of as many players as possible.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, meanwhile, is the 2023 historical action role-player from Nioh maker Team Ninja, which is loosely based on the Chinese epic Romance of the Three Kingdoms.

In addition to these, Dealabs reported that Soulcalibur 3 is “expected” to be included in the PlayStation Plus Premium Classics Catalog, after it was previously confirmed as on its way during September’s State of Play broadcast. We’ll know for certain soon.

Sony is expected to officially reveal its PlayStation Plus selection for December later today. We’ll update this post with any further titles then.

