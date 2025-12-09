Kelly Osbourne Slams Critics for Calling Out Her Dramatic Weight Loss: ‘F— Off’

NEED TO KNOW Kelly Osbourne is hitting back at critics who are criticizing her appearance on social media

She says she’s been struggling to eat since the death of her dad Ozzy in July

Osbourne previously told PEOPLE that she hid during her pregnancy with son Sid, now 3, because she was scared of being called “too fat”

Kelly Osbourne is taking on her critics with some help from her mom.

Sharon Osbourne joined British broadcaster Piers Morgan to talk about the final days of her late husband, rock icon Ozzy Osbourne. During the interview, Morgan showed an Instagram clip of her daughter Kelly slamming online critics who have been commenting on her dramatic weight loss, saying she’s been struggling to eat since the death of her dad on July 22.

“To the people who keep thinking they’re being funny and mean by writing comments like ‘Are you ill,’ or ‘Get off Ozempic, you don’t look right.’ My dad just died, and I’m doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family. And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life not the miserable side of my life,” Kelly said in the since-deleted clip.

She added, “So to all those people, ‘f— off.”’

Kelly Osbourne in London on Dec 9, 2025.

Brett Cove/Shutterstock



Sharon was quick to agree and defend her daughter.

“She’s right,” Sharon said around the 54-minute mark. “She’s lost her daddy, she can’t eat right now.”

Kelly, 41, who first rose to fame as a 15-year-old on her family’s reality show The Osbournes, has long been open about her struggles with body image and weight.

The Osbourne family at the Pride of Britain awards in 2015.

Karwai Tang/WireImage



While speaking to PEOPLE last May, the mom to son Sid, 3, got candid about about being constantly targeted and harassed for her appearance.

“I have been a drug addict, an alcoholic … I’ve been a complete mess, disrespectful to people, horrible — but I got more s— for being fat than I did for anything else. It’s insane,” she told attendees.

“You’ll never read an article about me that hasn’t got a comment about my weight,” she continued, saying that it was just as bad when she was heavier as it is now that she’s skinny.

“People [would] say, ‘You’re so pretty. Why don’t you just lose a little bit of weight, and then you’ll be the total package,’ “ she recalled. She noted that the insults took their toll mentally.

“I tried probably everything that there is out there, whether it be surgery, medication, diet and exercise,” she explained. “I got my mind where I needed it to be, and everything started to fall into place,” she said.

Kelly Osbourne and son, Sidney attend the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony on Oct. 19, 2024.

Kevin Mazur/Getty



Osbourne previously told PEOPLE that during her pregnancy with Sid, she stayed inside for the entire nine months for fear of being labeled fat.

“I gained 100 lbs.,” Osbourne said.

“Long story short, I saw what they did to Jessica Simpson and I thought it was disgusting,” she said, nodding to when Simpson was mocked by trolls for her pregnancy weight gain. “I was so frightened that would happen to me too that I hid. I just didn’t want pictures out there. I didn’t want to face it, and have people be like, ‘Oh she’s a moose!’ So I just cut the problem out.”

Osbourne noted that there was a plus side to staying lowkey during pregnancy: Getting to bond with her dad Ozzy.

“My partner Sid [Wilson] was on tour, so I just moved back in with my parents and hung out with my dad and we did everything together,” she said.

“We played Jenga, we played cards, we had like 20 different TV shows we were watching at once. He would go on my diet and I’d go on his diet, and then we’d work out in the pool together, because his physical therapy was similar to what I was supposed to be doing. We had the best time together.”