Police: Stolen U-Haul driver leads officers on multiple chases before arrest in Bucks County

BRISTOL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) — A 38-year-old man is in custody after police say he led officers on a series of high-speed pursuits through Bucks County on Tuesday, striking several occupied vehicles before being arrested.

Bristol Township police identified the man as Ryan Laskowski of Bristol Township.

Lt. Mark Titus said officers first encountered Laskowski around 7:45 a.m., when they conducted a welfare check on him as he sat in a rented U-Haul van near Bath Road and Veterans Highway.

“When they tried to initiate a traffic stop, he immediately fled,” Titus said. “At some point, he did strike another motorist.”

Man arrested after U-Haul chase in Bucks County

Titus said officers ended the initial pursuit.

U-Haul later reported the van stolen, and police obtained an arrest warrant.

Around 3 p.m., officers found Laskowski in a McDonald’s parking lot on New Falls Road, but the driver immediately fled around a marked patrol unit despite the lights being activated, Titus said.

A bystander recorded part of the chase as police followed Laskowski down Veterans Highway.

“You don’t see stuff like this every day,” said witness Joseph Lepley.

The pursuit continued onto I-95 and into Bensalem, where police say Laskowski crashed into a vehicle driven by Rachel Kessler on Bensalem Boulevard.

“We’re sitting at a red light and bam. Smash,” Kessler said. She noted the situation felt ironic because she works as the records clerk for Bristol police.

“We’re getting ready to file charges against some guy who then later hits me in the day, and now I’m a victim of his as well,” she said.

Bensalem Public Safety Director William McVey said Laskowski also struck patrol vehicles belonging to a local officer and a state trooper.

“This individual was a menace to everyone on the road today. He needed to be stopped. We’re thankful he didn’t kill anyone by his actions, which were egregious,” McVey said.

The chase ended around 3:30 p.m. at Bristol Road and Grandview Avenue, where Laskowski crashed into a car carrying three people.

“I’m proud of the work all police officers did putting their lives on the line, making sure we got this danger off the roadway today successfully,” McVey said.

Titus said, “We’re truly fortunate no serious injuries occurred.”

Police said Laskowski faces a long list of felony charges from Bristol Township, Bensalem, and Pa. State Police.

Detectives believe there may be additional hit-and-run victims and are asking anyone with damage or information to contact authorities.