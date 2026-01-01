Key Trends and Top Rosters to Watch in 2026

League of Legends esports is a highly developed discipline that strives for growth every year, constantly adding something new to make tournaments more engaging for both viewers and the teams themselves. There is a vast number of leagues where teams of all levels compete – from the most prestigious regional tournaments like the LEC, LCK, and LPL, to city-level championships or tournaments organized by streamers and their communities. In this blog, we will talk about teams that, for the most part, are not composed of traditional professional players, yet possess recognition and a fan base larger than those of some top-tier organizations.

What are LoL Media Teams?

League of Legends Media Teams are organizations founded by a media personality, streamer, or other influential figure within the esports sphere. By leveraging the existing reach of their creators, these newly formed teams instantly gain a solid fan base and support with almost no risk.

After all, a strong performance can be presented as a “golden era” or a new epoch. Average results can be framed as a heroic struggle against seasoned professionals or grinders fighting for a spot in higher leagues. Even a negative result can always be played off as a “for-fun stack” competing primarily for content. All of this keeps the audience engaged, unlike in a traditional serious organization where fans might harshly criticize a defeat or a missed ability.

Why do we need LoL Media Teams?

Esports is an incredibly saturated and, at the same time, brutal field of activity. Much like in traditional sports, the competition here is fierce; every player strives to win and become the best in their craft. And as with any sport, esports has its rises and falls, players who are hated, and those who are adored. For us fans, the most important thing is the emotional connection, and media teams are uniquely positioned to provide that.

Many talented players retire without achieving the highest accolades, but having earned the public’s love, they often fade into history or transition into full-time streaming. In this context, media teams help players continue doing what they love – experiencing the adrenaline of matches, the tension of practice, the joy of victory, and the sting of defeat.

For the fans, this creates compelling content that is genuinely interesting to follow. Watching a veteran or a rising star – someone you might have only heard of in community forums – achieve success and climb to the top is a fantastic narrative. It is a story that is always engaging to watch and a journey that is truly rewarding to cheer for.

Most Popular LoL Media Teams

Now, let’s talk about the media teams that are currently making waves and delivering strong results both in tournaments and the media space, as well as the newly formed rosters we will be keeping a close eye on in the near future.

Los Ratones

The team was founded by Caedrel, one of the most popular League of Legends streamers and a former professional player. The roster consists of streamers and former pro players, which allowed the team to gain popularity very rapidly. However, beyond their media presence, the team has delivered outstanding results in matches.

NNO Cup Season 2 – 1st place – 2024-12-08

NLC 2025 Winter – 1st place – 2025-03-02

EMEA Masters 2025 Winter – 1st place – 2025-03-23

NLC 2025 Spring – 1st place – 2025-06-01

EMEA Masters 2025 Spring – 1st place – 2025-06-21

NLC 2025 Summer – 1st place – 2025-08-30

EMEA Masters 2025 Summer – 3rd-4th place – 2025-10-20

The team managed to maintain a high level of play throughout the entire year, and matches featuring Los Ratones often gathered more views across various platforms than matches of professional teams.

It is also worth noting that the team, and specifically Caedrel, very frequently showcases the team’s practice process, which significantly boosts viewer interest. Some people learn something new, while others are simply interested in observing such a process. All these factors currently make Los Ratones the most popular and successful collective — a media project that has managed to achieve great success on the professional scene.

Los Ratones Roster:

Thebausffs – Top

Velja – Jungle

Nemesis – Mid

Crownie – Bot

Rekkles – Support

I would also like to remind you that the European league has changed the format of the winter split to LEC Versus 2026. In this new format, instead of the usual 10 teams, two invited teams from a higher tier league will participate. Due to their outstanding results, Los Ratones received one of these invitations and will compete against the strongest teams in Europe.