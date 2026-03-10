Powerball jackpot worth $46 million up for grabs on Monday, March 9

March 9, 2026Updated March 10, 2026, 6:07 a.m. ET

The Powerball jackpot rose to $47 million with a cash value of $21.7 million ahead of the Monday, March 9, drawing.

According to Powerball, the jackpot has been hit almost 200 times since the lottery’s inception in 1992. As of today, 48 U.S. lotteries participate in the Powerball game, with five states not offering it: Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

The top five states with the most winners include Indiana, Missouri, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Feeling lucky? Which Powerball numbers should you pick?

Monday’s drawing comes a week after one lucky person from Arkansas won a $251 million jackpot on Monday, March 2. Once the winner claims their prize, they can choose to receive annuitized payments or a one-time lump-sum amount of $118 million. At this time, no one has claimed the jackpot.

Here’s what to know about Monday night’s drawing.

What are the winning numbers for the March 9 Powerball?

The winning numbers for Monday’s March 9 drawing were 22, 23, 28, 36, 54, with Powerball 13. The Power Play was 3x.

Did anyone win the Powerball jackpot?

No one won the Powerball jackpot, the Match 5 + Power Play $2 million prize or the Match 5 $1 million prize.

The jackpot has since increased to $58 million, with a cash value of $26.8 million, ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday, March 11, at 11 p.m. ET.

Do you have to be a US citizen or resident to play Powerball?

The short answer is no, you do not have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to play Powerball. When visiting one of the 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, anyone, regardless of nationality, can purchase lottery tickets from an authorized and licensed retailer, if they meet the legal age requirement at the point of purchase − usually 18 years old.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.040 billion on Nov. 7, 2022, in California

$1.817 billion on Dec. 24, 2025, in Arkansas

$1.787 billion on Sept. 6, 2025, in Missouri and Texas

$1.765 billion on Oct. 11, 2023, in California

$1.586 billion on Jan. 13, 2016, in California, Florida, and Tennessee

$1.326 billion on April 6, 2024, in Oregon

$1.080 billion on July 19, 2023, in California

$842.4 million on Jan. 1, 2024, in Michigan

$768.4 million on Mar. 27, 2019, in Wisconsin

$758.7 million on Aug. 23, 2017, in Massachusetts

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You can do this at a variety of locations, including a local convenience store, gas station, or even grocery store. In some states, Powerball tickets can be bought online depending on local jurisdiction.

Once you have your ticket, you need to pick six numbers. Five of them will be white balls numbered 1 to 69. The red Powerball ranges from 1 to 26. People can also add a “Power Play” for $1, which increases the winning for all non-jackpot prizes. The “Power Play” multiplier can multiply winnings by: 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X.

If you want the computer to select the numbers, the “Quick Pick” option is available too. To win the jackpot, players must match all five white balls in any order and the red Powerball.

Powerball drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights. If no one wins the jackpot, the cash prize will keep ticking up.

Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at fernando.cervantes@gannett.com and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.