Trump news at a glance: president issues an ultimatum to Congress to get voter ID bill passed | Trump administration

Donald Trump renewed his push on Monday for the Save America Act, a curtailment of voting access, after threatening on Sunday not to sign any bills until Congress approves the legislation.
“All voters must show proof of citizenship in order to vote,” Trump said during remarks on Monday at a Republican event in Miami. “No mail-in ballots, except for illness, disability, military or travel.”
He claimed that, if the bill were to pass, Democrats “probably won’t win an election for 50 years and maybe longer”.
Voting rights advocates have said the bill would in effect prevent millions of Americans from voting – only about half of people have a valid US passport, and other documents, such as birth certificates, may not match up with people’s names. They have called attention to impacts on married women who changed their names whose documents may not be updated, saying the act could cause additional hurdles to voting for them.
The White House previously confirmed that Trump was pushing for measures to be added to the voting bill on trans issues. The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said last week that Trump “added on some priorities” for the bill, including a ban on “transgender transition surgeries for minors”.