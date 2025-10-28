Powerball winning numbers drawing for Monday, Oct. 27, 2025

The Powerball lottery jackpot was an estimated $358 million with a cash option of $170.7 million for Monday night’s drawing

The Powerball drawing was delayed 30 minutes on Monday before the numbers were pulled around 11:30 p.m.

The Powerball lottery jackpot was an estimated $358 million with a cash option of $170.7 million for Monday night’s drawing, according to the Powerball website.

The jackpot was last won on Sept. 6 when two lottery players from Missouri and Texas $1.787 billion jackpot – the second largest ever.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $714 million with a cash option of $334.1 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

What are the 10/27/25 winning Powerball numbers?

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Oct. 27, 2025:

17 – 39 – 43 – 51 – 66 and Powerball 20

Powerplay was 2x

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held three times a week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Monday drawings were added in 2021.

How late can I buy Powerball tickets?

The deadline for purchasing Powerball ticket varies by state so don’t wait until the last minute. The deadline in New Jersey is 9:59 p.m. on the day of the drawing, while New York’s deadline is 10 p.m.

Click here is a complete list of Powerball ticket deadline times by state or jurisdiction.

How do I play Powerball?

The cost is $2 per ticket, but you can add the Power Play for $1, which will increase the amount of your potential prize up to five times the original prize (except for the jackpot and Match 5). There is also a 10x Power Play possibility when the jackpot is less than $150 million.

Each player selects five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball. However, you can also have the lottery machine generate a quick pick ticket with random numbers for you.

Prizes vary from $4 for the matching the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five white balls (except in California) to the jackpot for matching all six balls. You can check all the prize payouts on the Powerball website here.

Where is the Powerball available?

You can play the game in 45 states plus the Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

How can I watch Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing is broadcast live on the lottery website at 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. You can watch the drawing by clicking here.

The drawing may be broadcast on a local television station in your market as well.

What are my odds of winning?

Playing the Powerball can be exciting, but just don’t go spending those millions before you win.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 292,201,338-to-1.

The odds to match all five white balls are 11,688,053-to-1.

Lump sum or annuity?

The major lotteries in the United States offer two jackpot payout options: annuity and cash.

The annuity option is paid out over time. There is an immediate payment and then 29 annual payments after that, increasing by 5% each year.

The cash option is significantly lower than the advertised jackpot, but it is paid in a lump sum. You don’t have to wait decades for all the money.

Can I win jackpot and remain anonymous?

In some states, like New Jersey, you can win a lottery anonymously. That wasn’t always the case, but now winners are able to stay anonymous under a law that was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

In other states, a winner’s name and hometown are a matter of public record. Check with your state lottery for more information.

Top 10 largest Powerball jackpots

Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:

$2.04 billion, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California $1.787 billion, Sept. 6, 2025: Won in Missouri and Texas $1.765 billion, Oct. 11, 2023: Won in California $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee $1.326 billion, April 6, 2024: Won in Oregon $1.08 billion, July 19, 2023: Won in California $842.4 million, Jan. 1, 2024: Won in Michigan $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023: Won in Washington

What was largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever?

Here’s a look at the top jackpots won in the United States, between the Powerball and the Mega Millions lotteries:

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California $1.787 billion, Powerball, Sept. 6, 2025: Won in Missouri and Texas $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023: Won in California $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023: Won in Florida $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2022: Won in Maine $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: Won in Illinois $1.326 billion, Powerball, April 6, 2024: Won in Oregon $1.269 billion, Mega Millions, Dec. 27: Won in California $1.128 billion, Mega Millions, March 26, 2024: Won in New Jersey $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023: Won in California $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $842.4 million, Powerball, Jan. 1, 2024: Won in Michigan $810 million, Mega Millions, Sept. 10, 2024: Won in Texas $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts $754.6 million, Powerball: Feb. 6, 2023: Won in Washington $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland $714 million, Mega Millions, Oct. 28, 2025:

Gambling problem?

