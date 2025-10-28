Jonathan Kuminga’s ‘vibe’ praised by Warriors coach Steve Kerr – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

Jonathan Kuminga looks like a different player to begin his fifth NBA season, earning high praise from Warriors coach Steve Kerr after Golden State’s first three games.

Kerr explained how Kuminga’s development as a passer has been on full display, while also lauding the young forward’s demeanor after a lengthy contract holdout over the summer.

“His passing has improved dramatically. He has made so many good passes, not only in games but also in practices,” Kerr told reporters Friday. “I think he’s seeing the floor better. I just like the approach, I like the vibe that he’s bringing. He’s confident. He definitely feels like part of the team and what we’re trying to do. After all the contract stuff I just think his teammates have been so good, Jimmy [Butler], Steph [Curry], [Draymond Green] all welcoming him back with open arms and reminding him that contract stuff is contract stuff.”

Kuminga is averaging 4.0 assists per game this season, more than double the 1.8 he averaged through the first four campaigns of his NBA career.

It’s not just the assist numbers themselves that are impressive, but how Kuminga is seeing the floor and finding ways to get his teammates the ball in optimal places.

Kuminga is averaging more minutes per game this season (31.0) than he has in his entire career, with Kerr clearly seeking to maximize the young forward’s contributions.

While Golden State fell 139-119 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, Kuminga’s highlight-reel dunks showed a glimpse of the athletic impact he is capable of making on a roster whose foundation is built on aging superstars.

It clearly left an impression on Kerr and Kuminga’s Warriors teammates, who remain optimistic about the 23-year-old’s hot start parlaying into something special for him and Golden State.

“JK has had a really good start to the season,” Kerr said. “I’m proud of him, the way he’s playing and I’m excited for what’s ahead for him and for us.”

