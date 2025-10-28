Chiefs Tight End’s Personal Announcement Is Turning Heads

The Kansas City Chiefs return to primetime when they face the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football this week.

While the Chiefs aim to secure their third consecutive win, the Commanders seek to avoid their third straight loss. Washington’s defense has the arduous task of trying to stop Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who’s firing on all cylinders with the team’s starting wide receivers all healthy and active: Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, and Hollywood Brown.

Mahomes can also rely on No. 1 tight end, Chiefs star Travis Kelce, who’s recorded 31 receptions for 375 yards and two touchdowns this season. Behind Kelce on the depth chart is Noah Gray, who provides more support as a blocking tight end but makes the most of his targets.

Thus far this season, Gray’s registered nine receptions for 75 yards while averaging 8.3 yards per catch.

Gray, the Chiefs’ fifth-round pick from the 2021 NFL draft, has won two Super Bowl championships with the franchise. A few days before Kansas City hosts the Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 27, Gray announced some personal news that drew his teammates’ attention.

Chiefs TE Noah Gray, Wife Mary Elise Gray, Announced Their Expecting a Baby Girl

With an extra day of rest to prepare for the primetime matchup, Gray announced that he and his wife, Mary Elise, are expecting their second child together.

The couple wrote in a shared Instagram post on Saturday, October 25, “Noah’s girl army is getting a tiny bit bigger 🎀🩰.”

Mahomes, who shares three children, one boy and two girls, with his wife Brittany Mahomes, commented, “Congrats!❤️.” Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster wrote, “Congrats bro 😎.” Offensive lineman Creed Humphrey’s girlfriend Ana Demmer gushed, “and we are PUMPED!💗” Former Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s fiancée, Chariah Gordon, added, “Congratulations 🥹💗💖.”

Gray and his wife first started dating while they were students at Duke University. After tying the knot in Marietta, Georgia, in 2022, they welcomed their first daughter, Naomi, on March 17, 2024.

While the Grays keep a low profile, Mary Elise keeps her Instagram page private, the tight end posted a sweet Mother’s Day tribute last year.

He wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to the one that keeps us rolling!! Mimi and I appreciate all you do for us! I love you!!”

Patrick Mahomes Commented on The Chiefs Playing Without Jayden Daniels in Week 8

With starting quarterback Jayden Daniels out with a hamstring injury, Washington announced backup quarterback Marcus Mariota will start in Week 8. While the Chiefs are considered heavy favorites to defeat the Commanders, Mahomes still wishes Daniels, the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year, could suit up on Monday night.

“Yeah, I mean, you want to go up against the best of the best, and Jayden, with the way that he played last year, man, he’s in that category,” Mahomes told reporters. “I hope he gets healthy sooner rather than later, but at the same time, I know Marcus can play, too.

“I’ve seen him play throughout my entire career and have a lot of successful games, including this year. We understand it’s still going to be a great challenge going up against a great football team and a guy that has had a lot of success in the NFL.”