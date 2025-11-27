Preview, odds, and notes for Wednesday

“I don’t want to be dismissive and I understand what the accomplishment is and how rare and unique it is, but our focus has to be on Wednesday, practice and film (Tuesday),” Detroit coach J.B. Bickerstaff said following Monday’s win.

Detroit extended its winning streak to 13 games with a 122-117 victory at Indiana on Monday.

The Pistons have a chance to establish a franchise record by winning their 14th straight game when they visit the Celtics for an NBA Cup game Wednesday.

The Celtics will be without center Neemias Queta after he exited Sunday’s game against Orlando in the first quarter with a left ankle sprain and did not return. Luka Garza could see more playing time in Queta’s absence.

Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. on the green parquet at TD Garden. Here’s your preview.

When: Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

Get Starting Point A guide through the most important stories of the morning, delivered Monday through Friday.

TV, radio: ESPN, WROR-FM 105.7

Line: Detroit -2.5. O/U: 231.0.

PISTONS

Season record: 15-2. vs. spread: 12-5. Over/under: 10-7

Last 10 games: 10-0. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 7-3

CELTICS

Season record: 9-8. vs. spread: 7-10. Over/under: 7-10

Last 10 games: 6-4. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 4-6

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Detroit 119.6, Boston 114.6

Points allowed per game: Detroit 112.6, Boston 110.0

Field goal percentage: Detroit .490, Boston .461

Opponent field goal percentage: Detroit .445, Boston .441

3-point percentage: Detroit .358, Boston .351

Opponent 3-point percentage: Detroit .364, Boston .361

Stat of the day: Prior to the injury that took him out of Sunday’s game, Neemias Queta was averaging career-highs in points per game (9.3) and rebounds per game (7.9) this season.

Notes: Detroit is 7-1 on the road. … The Pistons also won 13 straight games in 1989-1990 and 2003-04. Detroit captured the NBA title both seasons. … Wednesday’s matchup will be the second time Boston and Detroit have played this season. … The Pistons defeated the Celtics 119-113 in Detroit on Oct. 26. Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 41 points in the loss, and Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 25. … Cunningham leads the Pistons in scoring (27.1) and assists (9.6), and has been Detroit’s leading scorer in its last three games. Brown is averaging a team-high 27.9 points for Boston. … Detroit is 2-0 in NBA Cup games, ahead of the 2-0 Magic atop East Group B on points differential. Boston is 1-2.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @ByEmmaHealy.