Preview: Strasbourg vs Monaco – prediction, team news, lineups

Strasbourg will be looking to avoid a second consecutive round-of-16 exit in the Coupe de France as they welcome Monaco to Stade de la Meinau on Thursday evening.

The Alsace hosts suffered a 3–1 defeat to Angers at this very stage and venue last term, while the Fontvieille visitors aim to make amends for a lack of deep runs in recent years, including their sixth-round elimination by Stade Reims last season.

Match preview

Strasbourg boast a measure of pedigree as far as the Coupe de France is concerned, having lifted the trophy on three occasions, though they have often struggled to make deep runs in the competition in the new millennium.

Since their 2000–01 triumph, Le Racing have failed to progress beyond the round of 16 in 21 of their 24 attempts, with the being quarter-finals the furthest they have gone in that span.

However, not many would bet against Strasbourg making a slice of recent history, especially with the team on the rise and performing well on several fronts, despite a change at the helm earlier this month.

Le Racing are top of the Conference League phase and sit seventh in the Ligue 1 table, just a point off the continental places, despite failing to make the most of their numerical advantage in last weekend’s 2–1 loss to reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.

That result saw Gary O’Neil suffer his first defeat in four matches (W3) since replacing Liam Rosenior, while it also ended Strasbourg’s eight-match unbeaten run across all competitions (W6, D2), including both of their Coupe de France outings this season.

The Alsace club began their domestic cup campaign with a 2–1 victory over Dunkerque before smashing six past Avranches, and they will be optimistic of further progress, buoyed by a return of six wins in their last nine home matches in all competitions (D1, L2).

That makes this encounter more daunting for Monaco, who have lost four of their last eight away matches (W2, D2), with the Red and Whites’s only victories in that sequence coming in their two Coupe de France ties against Auxerre (2–1) and Orleans (3–1).

Since their last cup outing, Sebastien Pocognoli’s side have won just one in five matches (D2, L2), though that did come in last weekend’s 4–0 thrashing of Rennes, leaving the Principality club 10th in the Ligue 1 table, eight points behind the top four and a significant 21 adrift of the summit, making a title push highly unlikely.

Despite reaching the Champions League knockout playoffs, where they will face holders PSG, few would back Monaco to go all the way in Europe, leaving the Coupe de France as their most realistic route to silverware this season.

Five-time winners of the competition, the Principality club last lifted the trophy in 1990–91 and will aim to move a step closer to another triumph this term, buoyed by a dominant recent record in this fixture.

Monaco have won six of their last seven meetings with Strasbourg, including a 3–2 victory earlier this season, and have also emerged victorious in each of their last three trips to Alsace.

Supporters of the Red and Whites would relish another outright success, knowing recent history has not been kind in tight finishes, with each of their last Coupe de France exits coming via penalty shootouts.



Strasbourg Coupe de France form:

Strasbourg form (all competitions):

Monaco Coupe de France form:

Monaco form (all competitions):

Team News

Strasbourg are likely to remain without Maxi Oyedele due to a muscle strain, while Emanuel Emegha is expected to miss out again with a leg injury.

Defender Mamadou Sarr has been recalled from his loan spell by Chelsea, slightly limiting defensive options for O’Neil, who will at least welcome midfielder Valentin Barco back after suspension.

Monaco are battling several injury concerns, most notably in defence, with Christian Mawissa and Eric Dier nursing hamstring problems.

On-loan Wout Faes – signed from Leicester in the winter window to bolster the back line – has also picked up an ankle sprain, while Mohammed Salisu faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a cruciate ligament injury.

Philipp Köhn is expected to continue in goal with Lukas Hradecky still unavailable, while Takumi Minamino is ruled out with a knee issue and Paul Pogba is nursing a calf problem.



Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; G. Doue, Høgsberg, Doukoure, Chilwell; Barco, El Mourabet; Moreira, Enciso, Godo; Panichelli

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Kohn; Vanderson, Teze, Kehrer, Ouattara; L. Camara, Zakaria; Akliouche, Golovin, Fati; Balogun

We say: Strasbourg 1-1 Monaco (Strasbourg win on penalties)

Monaco have now gone three matches unbeaten (W1, D2), all with clean sheets, and they should be capable of holding their own here, particularly given their dominance in this fixture, though an outright victory appears less certain considering their struggles on the road this season.

Strasbourg, aside from the recent loss to PSG, have also been in strong form, so this contest could prove highly competitive and extend beyond regulation time, where the hosts may edge it given the visitors’ recent misfortune in shootouts.



