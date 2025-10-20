Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 I’m binge-watching this weekend (Oct 17-19)

When you buy through links on our articles, Future and its syndication partners may earn a commission.

Credit: Prime Video

Prime Video’s top 10 is constantly changing, with fresh releases fighting for attention while steady favorites like “Gen V” and “The Summer I Turned Pretty” continue to hold strong near the top. It’s a handy starting point for your next binge, but not every popular title is worth diving into.

To cut through the clutter, we’ve picked out three series that truly stand out, focusing on recent entries in the top 10 and the ones I’m planning to watch this weekend.

This week’s strongest selections include a gripping horror-thriller that’s set to release season 4 in 2026, a popular action-thriller with Alan Ritchson, and Chris Pratt’s hit spy series.

This list is based on the Prime Video top 10 U.S shows as of Friday, October 17, 2025.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘From’

Even for someone who’s watched their fair share of grim thrillers, “From” has always felt different. Its constant tension, mysterious setting, and compelling characters make it a show I can’t help but keep recommending. I’ve written about “From” a few times before, usually to make a case for how underrated it is, and I’ve been pushing people to give it a shot. Now, with season 4 expected sometime in 2026 (hopefully sooner rather than later!), there’s even more reason to dive back in.

“From” follows a group of individuals trapped in a nightmarish town where escape is impossible. As night falls, terrifying creatures emerge from the surrounding forest, hunting anyone unfortunate enough to be outside. The residents, including Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau), the self-appointed sheriff, and the Matthews family — newcomers who soon find themselves ensnared — must survive this dangerous environment. They all strive to uncover the town’s dark secrets and find a way out.

Watch season 1 on Prime Video and seasons 2/3 on MGM+

‘Reacher’

With news about “Reacher” season 4 surfacing recently, it’s no surprise the show has returned to the spotlight. Series star Alan Ritchson confirmed it will be the “most unhinged” season yet (h/t Collider), while creator Lee Child teases Jack’s true “secret origin story” in his new book (h/t Bleeding Cool). No release date has been announced, but here’s hoping we see the next season sometime in 2026! Plus, now could be a good time for another season marathon.

Jack Reacher (Ritchson) is a former U.S. Army Military Police major who now drifts across the United States, solving crimes and righting wrongs. In the first season, based on Lee Child’s novel Killing Floor, Reacher arrives in Margrave, Georgia, and is arrested for a murder he didn’t commit. As he works to clear his name, he uncovers a deep conspiracy involving counterfeit money and local corruption.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘The Terminal List’

“The Terminal List” is the perfect example of peak dad TV, and it’s no surprise it surged back into the top 10 alongside its binge-worthy prequel, which is also ranking near the top of the charts. Released in 2022, the main series amassed 1.6 billion minutes viewed across eight episodes in its debut week, which is a pretty huge feat for a Prime original. It’s no wonder it spawned the prequel “Dark Wolf” (now streaming its full season).

Navy SEAL James Reece (Chris Pratt) faces a life-altering ordeal after a covert mission leaves his platoon ambushed and him haunted by memory gaps and paranoia. As he returns home, Reece begins uncovering a sprawling conspiracy that puts both his life and those closest to him in danger.

Watch it on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. “Gen V” (2023)

2. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” (2022)

3. “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” (2025)

4. “The Girlfriend” (2025)

5. “Hotel Costiera” (2025)

6. “The Terminal List” (2022)

7. “From” (2022)

8. “House of David” (2025)

9. “The Chosen: Last Supper” (2025)

10. “Reacher” (2022)

Follow Tom’s Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!