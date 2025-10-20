WTA Tokyo Day 1 Predictions Including Muchova vs Vondrousova

The final 500 tournament of the season will take place at WTA Tokyo, where six first-round matches are scheduled on the opening day. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match, including Maya Joint vs Viktorija Golubic. But who will reach the second round?

WTA Tokyo Day 1 Predictions

Katie Boulter vs Eva Lys

Head-to-head: first meeting

Katrie Boutler is in real danger of finishing the season outside the top 50 places and is defending semifinal points in Tokyo. Her ranking was so low that she had to go through the rigors of qualifying. And the Briton nearly fell to Kimberly Birrell, who was a game away from winning their final round. By contrast, Eva Lys has enjoyed a breakthrough season. She sits at a career-high ranking of world #44. The German also had to win two qualifying matches but did so with aplomb. While Lys lacks the firepower to match Boulter, her smarter point construction and improved shot tolerance should give her the edge in this match. She’s also been the more consistent player this season.

Prediction: Lys in 2

Embed from Getty Images



Anna Kalinskaya vs Suzan Lamens

Head-to-head: Kalinskaya 1-0 Lamens

Anna Kalinskaya is winless in three matches. Her last match win was at the US Open in late August. The Russian took a week off after Wuhan for a complete physical and mental reset. Suzan Lamens earned a main draw spot as a lucky loser. Losing to Maria Sakkari in qualifying is hardly a bad result, and Lamens will have the chance to swing freely after getting a second chance in the tournament. She can exploit any rust in Kalinskaya’s game and it wouldn’t be any great surprise to see Lamens get the win.

Prediction: Lamens in 3

Karolina Muchova vs Marketa Vondrousova

Head-to-head: Muchova 2-1 Vondrousova

This will be the second meeting between Karolina Muchova and Marketa Vondrousova in the course of this year’s Asian swing. Muchova ran out a 6-4 6-3 winner last-time out in Ningbo in the first round. And as fate would have it, they meet again in the same round and in a similar setting. If Vondrousova raises her level, she is capable of turning it around and avenging that loss.

She played at an extremely high level at the US Open less than two months ago and made it to the quarterfinal stage. But she’s been less steady recently and has only played once since leaving New York (losing the match in Ningbo to Muchova). The odds are stacked against her, and Muchova will likely scrape another win.

Prediction: Muchova in 3

Main photo credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports